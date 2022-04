All nations have to equally share the pain of getting off fossil fuels if we are going to keep the world from heating less than 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit (1.5 degrees Celsius), but according to a new report from the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research in the U.K., some nations are more equal than others. Kevin Anderson, professor of energy and climate change at the University of Manchester, notes:

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 7 DAYS AGO