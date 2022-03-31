ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Way To Amp Up Your Morning Coffee For Weight Loss, According To Health Experts

By Justine Schwartz
 18 hours ago
Shutterstock

If you’re trying to lose weight, how you prepare your morning cup of joe makes all the difference in the world. Many sweeteners and creamers can cause your blood sugar to spike, leading to more snacking later. They can be high in calories, fat, carbohydrates and are quite inflammatory. Even some “healthy” coffee ingredients such as plant-based creamers are still high in calories, fat, and sugar. In addition to reading labels, there is one hack for preparing your coffee that nutritionists swear by for boosting weight loss: Tiktok’s Profee trend!

'Profee'

"Oftentimes, Tik Tok and other social media nutrition related trends can be dangerous and misleading," registered dietitian Trista Best of Balance One tells us. "However, the trend of profee, a combination of protein and coffee, is one of the more balanced trends," she advises.

"The idea of combining your daily protein with your morning coffee can provide a meal replacement and morning energy," she continues. The added protein will help fill you up and keep you full for longer periods to prevent overeating, she adds. "This will also allow you to cut out otherwise calorie-dense foods, like breakfast pastries, that can hinder weight loss efforts."

So, what is the best way to prepare yours? "It is best to add additional ingredients for a balanced nutrition profile rather than protein alone, since this is not a balanced meal," she warns. If it is not possible to add other ingredients like fruit or healthy fats then you can always take along a piece of fruit or a piece of avocado toast.

"If your profee is meant to be a meal replacement this will ensure it is more balanced and will aid in weight loss better."

