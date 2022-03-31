ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparks, NV

Sparks Man Arrested After Lewdness Investigation at Unlicensed Daycare

kkoh.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSparks Police Department Detectives arrested Juan Jose Macias-Gomez for 10 counts of Lewdness with a...

www.kkoh.com

