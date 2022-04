Dwyane Wade had been there before, anger boiling over at Erik Spoelstra and seemingly all those around him on the Miami Heat bench. So as the franchise icon watched Jimmy Butler simmer last week, he smiled and then reached out to his former coach. “Well, I text Spo right after that and said, ‘It looks like you guys are gearing up for the playoffs,’ " Wade said with a smile in his role as TNT ...

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO