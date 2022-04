With new changes to Canada's travel restrictions set to come into effect, people are being reminded that the measures can be put back into place. After it was announced on March 17 that the pre-entry COVID-19 test requirement is dropping for fully vaccinated travellers as of April 1, 2022, federal government officials were asked if now is the right time to ease the rules and if restrictions could be reintroduced.

