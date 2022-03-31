ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West, TX

Blue Origin set to launch with 6 space tourists from West Texas facility

By Chelsea Wade
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MgZou_0evFmzcA00

Six more people are expected to go to the edge of space Thursday morning on Blue Origin's New Shepherd rocket.

Gary Lai is among the six passengers. He has been with the New Shephard Program from the beginning and spent his entire career designing this rocket. "I joined Blue Origin in March of 2004 as one of its first 20 employees," said Lai. "In that time, [the New Shephard rocket] was just a concept, a little bit more advanced than a napkin sketch. I helped build the team that would eventually design and put it together."

Lai is the only non-paying customer on Thursday's suborbital flight. He'll be joined by Marty Allen, Jim Kitchen, George Nield, and Marc and Sharon Hagle.

Allen is an angel investor and former Chief Executive of a party supply store and a closet design company.

Kitchen is faculty member of the University of North Carolina's Kenan-Flagler Business School.

Nield is the president and founder of Commercial Space Technologies.

Sharon founded SpaceKids Global, a nonprofit that works to encourage students, especially young girls, to pursue STEM careers. Marc is the chief executive of a residential and commercial property development firm based in Florida. The Hagles will be the first married couple to jointly fly on a commercial spaceflight.

The launch was delayed by high winds on Tuesday.  This will be the fourth human flight for the Bezos' company.  Blast off is at 8:30 a.m. CST.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Space Race: How Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Could Beat Elon Musk’s SpaceX to the Moon

Last summer saw NASA award a $2.9 billion moon lander contract to SpaceX. The move favored Elon Musk‘s space company over that of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Currently, NASA is working diligently to put a manned crew on the surface of the moon. Their efforts mark a part of the agency’s Artemis mission which intends to see the first female astronaut and the first astronaut of color on Earth’s only natural satellite. Now, though, after issuing a lawsuit against NASA last year, Jeff Bezos and his company, Blue Origin, might just get a second chance at potentially beating Elon Musk to the moon.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

NASA's new moon rocket spotted from space rolling to the launch pad (photos)

NASA's moonbound rocket rolled to the launch pad, and satellites orbiting Earth captured the milestone from space. Excitement is running high NASA rolled its Space Launch System (SLS) megarocket, topped by an Orion spacecraft, out to the launch pad at the agency's Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida on Thursday (March 17) (the rollout extended into the early hours of Friday (March 18) morning). But, while humans on Earth shared countless photos of the rollout, we weren't the only ones watching.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

NASA, SpaceX update target launch date for Crew-4 mission

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – NASA and SpaceX announced Friday a new target launch date for the next crewed mission to the International Space Station. The upcoming Crew-4 will be the fourth crew rotation mission with a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, and the company’s six-ever crewed flight. The space agency and company were originally targeting no earlier than April 15 but they have shifted to no earlier than Tuesday, April 19 because the Ax-1 crewed mission was delayed until at least April 3.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Industry
State
North Carolina State
West, TX
Business
West, TX
Industry
City
West, TX
ComicBook

Blue Origin Reveals Who Is Replacing Pete Davidson on Space Flight

Blue Origin has announced who will replace Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson on next week's New Shepard suborbital spaceship launch. On Monday, the company announced that Gary Lai, the chief architect for the New Shepard launch system, will be taking Davidson's seat for the mission set to launch on March 29th. Lai previously participated in last April's rehearsal for crewed flight at Blue Origin's Launch Site One in West Texas, at that time strapping into the seats in the crew capsule as part of a practice run but departed the vehicle and launchpad just before liftoff. Now, Lai will get a chance to fly for real.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Houston Chronicle

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter just keeps flying

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter is getting another extension on life. The agency announced Tuesday that its 4-pound helicopter, which weighs just 1.5 pounds on Mars, will continue flying through September. It has already taken 21 flights on the Red Planet. “Less than a year ago we didn’t even know if powered,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Mars helicopter Ingenuity soars on 22nd Red Planet flight

NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity has done it again, soaring successfully on its 22nd Red Planet flight. The 4-pound (1.8 kilograms) Ingenuity stayed aloft for 101.4 seconds and reached a maximum altitude of 33 feet (10 meters) during the sortie, which took place on Sunday (March 20), according to a Monday (March 21) tweet by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California, which manages Ingenuity's mission.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
Person
Bezos
Person
Marty Allen
Daily Mail

SpaceX completes production of its highly successful Crew Dragon capsules after it finishes the fourth spacecraft, allowing the Elon Musk-owned firm to focus on the fully-reusable Starship Mars rocket

Elon Musk-owned SpaceX has ended production of new Crew Dragon astronaut capsules, two years after the firm flew humans to space for the first time. There are now four Crew Dragons in the SpaceX fleet, primarily aimed at taking astronauts to the International Space Station, and then returning them to Earth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocket#West Texas#Stem Careers#Spaceflight#Blue Origin#The New Shephard Program#Spacekids Global
FOXBusiness

Blue Origin launches 4th suborbital human flight

Blue Origin's New Shepard vehicle launched and landed successfully Thursday morning from its West Texas site. The rocket lifted off at 9:57 a.m. CT, with a maximum ascent velocity of 2,236 mph. The astronauts of the company's fourth crewed suborbital spaceflight touched down at 9:07 a.m. CT, following a nearly...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNET

Impressive feat: NASA Spots Mars Helicopter and Perseverance Rover From Orbit

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter weighs less than 4 pounds (1.8 kilograms) and its rotors run about 4 feet, or 1.2 meters, from tip to tip. In other words, it's small. That dainty size didn't stop NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter from spotting the plucky rotorcraft down on the surface.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
UPI News

Watch live: SpaceX to launch Transporter-4 rideshare mission from Florida

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., April 1 (UPI) -- SpaceX plans to launch its 12th rocket of the year Friday afternoon, if weather cooperates. The two-stage Falcon 9 rocket is set to lift off at 12:25 p.m. EDT from Space Launch Complex 40 Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, carrying dozens of small satellites into space as part of the company's fourth dedicated rideshare mission.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
scitechdaily.com

NASA-Record Breaking Astronaut Returns to Earth on Russian Space Capsule

NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei ended his record-breaking time on the International Space Station with a parachute-assisted landing on the steppe of Kazakhstan, southeast of the remote town of Dzhezkazgan, at 7:28 a.m. EDT (5:28 p.m. Kazakhstan time). Vande Hei, along with Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov, began the journey back to Earth in the early morning hours on the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy