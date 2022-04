SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- On this day on March 31, 1995 "La Reina" of Tejano music Selena Quintanilla-Perez was shot and killed at a Corpus Christi hotel. She was shot by the president of her fan club in the subclavian artery and later died of her injuries at the CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi- Memorial. The The post Remembering Selena on the 27th anniversary of her murder appeared first on KION546.

43 MINUTES AGO