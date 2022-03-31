ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Investigate Report of Man Trying to Lure Child into Car

By Cyn Mackley
 17 hours ago
Portsmouth Police Officers investigated a report of a man in a black SUV who allegedly attempted to pick up a little girl at Kinneys Lane and Timlin just before 11:30 am.

Officers could not locate the child but did speak with a man driving a black SUV in the area. He said he was headed to visit someone but changed his and went home. He noticed that a truck was following him.

An officer asked the man if he’d seen a little girl walking in the area. He responded that he had seen a girl but never spoke to her.

The witness said the vehicle slowed down near the girl, and the girl changed directions. The man in the vehicle made no attempt to approach the child.

Police checked with the schools and there were no children reported to have left school early or arrived late. Police documented the information but, since there appeared to be no victim, did not make a criminal report.

Man Busted After West Portsmouth Break-In Attempt

Scioto County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man after a report of an attempted break-in in West Portsmouth. Around 11:30 pm, a woman called police to report a man trying to break into a residence.

She described the man as average height and wearing a hoodie. When a deputy arrived at the scene, they found the door secure and suspected the man may have taken off into the tree line behind the house.

A neighbor told officers the man fled on foot towards the main road. Officers caught up with a suspect just after midnight. They discovered he had an open warrant through the SCSO and took him into custody.

