BOSTON (CBS) – I have a confession to make. I took out my patio furniture Sunday. Yup, I did it. March 13th and I declared the winter (in my backyard) to be over. So, I will take full responsibility when that freak, late-season snowstorm comes later this month. You should know, I didn’t go so far as to stow away the snow shovels or drain the snow blower of gas. We’re going to need a few more weeks before I take that final step. So, I guess you could say I’m hedging my bets. I have lived in New England too long to...

BOSTON, MA ・ 17 DAYS AGO