Originally published March 13 MAHNOMEN COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) — A deputy shot a woman multiple times early Sunday in northwestern Minnesota following a pursuit. The Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy tried to pull the woman over at about 1:30 a.m., but she fled, and eventually drove into a ditch in the Village of Naytahwaush. Soon after, “shots were fired,” and the woman “received gunshot wounds,” according to the sheriff’s office, which also says a gun was recovered at the scene. No one else was hurt. The suspect was taken to a Fargo hospital. Her condition hasn’t been released. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation.

NAYTAHWAUSH, MN ・ 18 DAYS AGO