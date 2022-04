There was a time in 2013, my friends and I would go on 'Brewery Tours'. We would get a limo or a bus and go from brewery to brewery across Western New York. At the time though, we had MAYBE a dozen on the list. This was before the massive brewery boom in Western New York. I mean, the New York Beer Project was not around yet, Resurgence Brewing was just getting started and Flying Bison was using space in a warehouse on Ontario Street in Buffalo to make and sell their brews.

STRYKERSVILLE, NY ・ 17 DAYS AGO