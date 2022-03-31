Amy Accused of Being Creepy While Trying To Sell Rug Online

Amy has been using Facebook Marketplace a lot lately to sell items from her home.

She's been trying to sell a rug for a specific price. A guy was showing some interest in the rug so she sent him photos. Then she felt like the photos weren't doing the rug justice so she thought it would be a good idea to utilize Facebook's video option to essentially FaceTime the potential buyer. However, when she went to do that the guy thought it was totally inappropriate. He said the photos would have sufficed and videoing was not necessary. He made sure to tell Amy exactly how he felt.

Amy admitted him saying that made her feel super creepy when she was just trying to be helpful.