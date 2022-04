The city has scheduled long-delayed work to repair water mains in Little Burgundy to start in mid-April, dashing the outdoor dining hopes of the food businesses located on the affected Notre-Dame West stretch between Vinet and Atwater. Restaurants and cafes seeking to renew their terrasse licenses received letters dated March 22 informing them that outdoor spaces would only be able to open in July, eliminating some of the most revenue-generating months of the summer. On March 24, Toby Lyle, co-owner of Burgundy Lion, took to his Facebook page to decry the turn of events, while fellow representatives from Pizzeria Geppetto, the Joe Beef Group, and September Café and Stem Bar spoke to the Montreal Gazette about the move, coming on the heels of two precarious pandemic years for the restaurant industry.

