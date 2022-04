CHEYENNE – Although this will be his first campaign for elected office, lifelong Cheyenne resident Ted Hanlon said he believes he has a chance at winning a state Senate seat as a Democrat. This week, he announced his plan to run for the seat held by Sen. Lynn Hutchings, R-Cheyenne, in Senate District 5, which has gone uncontested by a Democrat for more than a decade. Hutchings defeated Republican incumbent Fred Emerich in the 2018 election cycle, and has not commented on whether she plans...

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 15 MINUTES AGO