Bengals Meet With Multiple Tight Ends Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

10 cornerbacks Bears may target in 2nd round and beyond originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When Ryan Poles first addressed the media he conveyed the importance of building the Bears roster through the draft. Heading into 2022, no position needs more bolstering than the cornerback group. The team needs to not only find an outside corner to play opposite Jaylon Johnson, but they need a reliable slot corner as well, as the slot corner is one of the most important positions in Matt Eberflus’ defense. Kindle Vildor and Thomas Graham will each have the opportunity to show their new coaches that they’ve grown over the past year, but the team will certainly want to bring in serious competition at the group as well. While Eberflus’ scheme largely relies on zone concepts, corners will be asked to play man coverage at times too. They’ll also always be expected to chip in on run defense, so that will be an important trait to look for in potential draft prospects.

NFL ・ 10 HOURS AGO