Fountain County, IN

Driver ejected, 2 houses hit in Fountain Square crash

cbs4indy.com
 19 hours ago

One person was ejected from a vehicle, and two houses were hit in an early morning crash in Fountain Square.

cbs4indy.com

Comments / 1

FOX59

Semi driver arrested after fatal crash in Tipton Co.

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Tipton County have arrested an Ohio man in connection to a deadly crash on U.S. 31. According to investigators, Bruce Patterson, 22, of Uhrichsville, Ohio, was driving a semi tractor-trailer on U.S. 31. They say as Patterson approached the traffic light at 31 and Division Road, the light turned […]
TIPTON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Driver arrested in deadly hit-and-run on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police arrested a driver in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash from last month. Indianapolis Metropolitan police said preliminary charges against 28-year-old Brooke Bowling include failure to remain at the scene of an accident resulting in death, driving while suspended with a prior and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Woman dies in fiery 2-vehicle crash on city’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS –A female motorist was killed late Monday night when her vehicle struck a second sedan near the intersection of Michigan Rd. and Mayfield Dr. on the city’s northwest side. One driver was traveling northbound on Michigan Rd. when a second driver turned onto Michigan, causing the crash. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police say one of the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man dies after striking brick wall on MLK Street

CORRECTION: Police previously stated the deceased was an adult woman. On Friday, police corrected this by stating the driver of the Infiniti was an adult man. —————————————- INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a deadly accident on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street that claimed the life of one man Thursday morning. According to the Indianapolis […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Independent

Texas man arrested after telling police he had stored son’s body in kitchen since 2018

A Texas man has been arrested by police after they discovered the skeletal remains of a person suspected to be his son being kept in the man’s kitchen, the New Boston Police Department announced.Police arrived at the home of David McMichael, 67, on Tuesday, as they’d received a call to perform a welfare check on a man residing in the 1200 block of South Merrill in New Boston, Texas.When Mr McMichael answered the door, the officers asked the man if he knew why they were there. The 67-year-old then replied, according to police, that “Mr McMichael advised them it was because he had a body in his kitchen”.The man, police said, later explained that the body was allegedly his son’s, who had died in May 2018, nearly four years earlier.The police have not confirmed if the human remains found in McMichael’s kitchen are in fact his son’s, Jason McMichael, but the body has since been taken to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for autopsy and further identification.The 67-year-old Texas man was charged with abuse of a corpse and is being held in Bi-State jail.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Woman who lost both arms after being mauled by three dogs may also lose leg as animal owner arrested

A South Carolina mother of three who had both her arms amputated after a vicious dog attack earlier this month might also lose her leg, a GoFundMe started by the woman’s sister reported recently.The 38-year-old Kyleen Waltman was on her way home in Honea Path on 21 March at around 10.30am when she was mauled by three dogs.In an interview with the Associated Press, the victim’s sister, Shenna Green, described how the 38-year-old was still in the midst of being attacked by the animals when a passerby found her rolled into a ditch by the side of the road....
PUBLIC SAFETY
WFYI

Deadly morning on the streets of Indianapolis

A child was struck by a car and killed Friday morning. The accident happened on the city’s east side near the intersection of 21st and Post Rd. The 7-year-old was at a bus stop outside of an apartment complex when he was hit in a roadway. Other students witnessed the incident. Two vehicles were involved, but one left the scene. Police are investigating the incident as a fatal crash and as a hit and run.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

LPD investigating body found in car

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette police are investigating a body found in the Subaru of Indiana automotive parking lot. The body of 29-year-old Ryan Anguiano was found Monday afternoon in a car in the employee lot. That's according to Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello. She says Anguiano was an...
LAFAYETTE, IN

