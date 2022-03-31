The Eastern Conference contenders who bumped off the static Knicks — and the next threat in the standings

Sign up here to get Inside the Knicks delivered to your inbox each Thursday morning.

The wisdom entering the season was the Knicks had upgraded their roster slightly — but so had a host of other teams in the Eastern Conference. The stronger conference, several NBA experts predicted, might prompt the Knicks to fall in the standings from last season’s fourth-place finish.

But few predicted the Knicks to plunge all the way to 11th place — out of the 7-to-10 play-in tournament.

The East lived up to the hype. If the Knicks were in the West, their 34-43 record would qualify them for the play-in as the ninth seed.

Six teams in the East engineered noteworthy turnarounds: Chicago, Miami, Cleveland, Boston, Charlotte and Toronto.

• The Bulls added All-Star DeMar DeRozan, legitimate starting point guard Lonzo Ball and two-way backcourt dynamo Alex Caruso.

• The Heat, a Finals team in 2020, rebooted with veteran point guard Kyle Lowry (while the Knicks added Kemba Walker).

• The Cavaliers drafted Rookie of the Year favorite Evan Mobley with the No. 3 pick, signed Ricky Rubio (who was sensational), then traded for Caris LeVert when Rubio tore his knee.

Drafted No. 3 overall last year, Evan Mobley may be the kind of talent the Cavaliers can build a perennial contender around.AP

• The scorching Celtics made a coaching change with former Knicks candidate Ime Udoka, and new GM Brad Stevens subtracted Walker and Evan Fournier.

• The Hornets added free agents Kelly Oubre Jr. and Mason Plumlee, but mostly improved with substantially better seasons from Miles Bridges, whom the Knicks passed on (in favor of Kevin Knox) in the 2018 draft, LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier.

• And finally, the Raptors got their vaunted home court back after spending last season exiled to Tampa.

Odds are, one or two of those teams fall back next season, but the Knicks’ future in the East becomes scarier because of what’s behind them.

What do you want to know about the Knicks? Submit a question to the Post Sports+ mailbag and check upcoming editions of Inside the Knicks for a response from Marc.

And they got a taste of it Sunday afternoon in downtown Detroit.

The Pistons will not always be also-rans. They may finally ascend to the top 10 next season with all those young, first-round pieces, a 51-percent chance of landing a top-4 pick in this year’s draft lottery and potentially the most cap space in the NBA.

The Pistons’ rebuild was expedited by what looks like a trade-deadline steal to land 2018 No. 2 pick Marvin Bagley, the 6-foot-11 lefty power forward who torched Julius Randle and the Knicks for 27 points on 11-of-14 shooting.

In his first 17 games with the Pistons since arriving in a trade at the deadline, Marvin Bagley has averaged 14.9 points on 56 percent shooting and 6.8 rebounds.USA TODAY Sports

The Knicks were thrilled to get out of Motown with a two-point win , just as the Pistons were delighted by Bagley’s breakout in outplaying fellow Dukie top-3 pick RJ Barrett.

“It was spectacular,” Pistons coach Dwyane Casey said. “Marvin is a real find for our organization. How many times do you get the opportunity to get a second [overall] pick? You usually get them when they are on their last leg. But we got Marvin at 23. That’s a heck of a get for us.”

Bagley’s playing time — including minutes as a smallball center — has increased because of an injury to U.S Olympian Jerami Grant. With the Pistons, Bagley is averaging 15 points on 56 percent shooting. He is a restricted free agent this summer, and the Knicks were monitoring his status. But now there’s little chance the Pistons won’t match an offer sheet.

Add Bagley to the young core of point guard Cade Cunningham (the 2021 No. 1 overall pick), small forward Saddiq Bey (a 2020 first-round pick who already has a 50-point game on his résumé) and the tough-as-nails big man Isaiah Stewart (a Rochester native and 2021 first-round pick).

In addition, point guard Killian Hayes, a 2020 lottery selection, is showing flashes. The Frenchman is only 20, and it often takes international point guards longer to develop.

Though there are moments it appears Cade Cunningham is still adjusting to the NBA, he has shown signs he may be one of the league’s toughest players to cover as his game matures.Getty Images

Cunningham is still learning the NBA’s speed — see: when he was stripped in the final 10 seconds versus the Knicks by Alec Burks — but the Pistons feel he’s a fast learner. He’s moving up in the rookie-the-year standings.

One NBA scout suggested Cunningham can make a leap next season similar to what Cavs point guard Darius Garland has accomplished in his third pro campaign.

Cunningham busted out for 34 points Tuesday night in Brooklyn, and received an endorsement from Kevin Durant: “You got a 6-7 point guard. … Somebody that can wreck a whole defensive game plan with his size and timing and skill, so it’s a great start.”

Troy Weaver, the Pistons’ well-respected team president, has a talented front-office staff that includes former Nets GM Ed Stefanski, former Knicks personnel director Harold Ellis and longtime personnel man George David, who recently rejoined the franchise after a stint as an agent/liaison with the Wasserman Group.

David has strong connections at Wasserman, which now reps Knicks center Mitchell Robinson. The Pistons are eyeing Robinson as a defensive-minded center. Ellis was a proponent of the Knicks drafting Robinson in 2017 in the second round.

The Pistons’ front office may be very interested in making a run at signing Knicks center Mitchell Robinson, who will be a free agent this summer.Jason Szenes

Detroit’s formerly downtrodden downtown district is flourishing, and T-shirts seen around town read: “Detroit is back.” Their basketball team soon might be, too.

Perhaps not next season, but they’re another East foe for Knicks president Leon Rose to worry about.

Five one liners from Wednesday’s 125-114 loss to the Hornets that dropped the Knicks’ tragic number for elimination to 1:



1. RJ Barrett finally looked pooped as he scored just seven points in the second half and made a number of defensive miscues down the stretch – as Walt Frazier boldly pointed out.



2. Julius Randle looked for his own shot – especially the 3-ball (4-for-10 from long range) – on the heels of Monday’s five-point evening, probably with encouragement from coaching staff.

Julius Randle lets it fly as the Knicks fell to 34-43.Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

3. After LaMelo Ball shredded the Knicks’ defense (20 points, 15 assists), one advance scout noted Tom Thibodeau probably needed to send a big man to the perimeter to help his point guard.



4. Miles Bridges is still making the Knicks pay for passing on him in ’18 with 14 straight points down the stretch to finish with 31 (after scoring 38 at the Garden in January).

5. If Charlotte finishes the season on a spree and somehow vaults into the top 6, Knicks still could convey the Hornets’ first-round pick — it’s protected through No. 18 in 2022 — to the Hawks in June, making the Cam Reddish trade look even worse.

Tom Thibodeau went on a rant this past week about social media potentially dividing his team because of the “nitpicking’’ over who deserves to play and when. It’s true: There’s an exhausting amount of online parsing of such a modest roster.

“We’re all on it,” RJ Barrett said of Knicks players’ use of Twitter. “I think it just depends on who you are. I’m really good with that stuff. … I think it’s just who’s in your camp, how confident you are, what voices do you have in your ear at home, just to stay grounded. I know for me, I just turn my notifications off, so I don’t really see it. If I see something maybe pop up on my timeline, I don’t really care.”

Evan Fournier may not lead the Knicks in scoring but he does lead them in tweets per day.AP

We got a hold of some stats about the Knicks’ Twitter habits.

Fournier has the Knicks’ most active account by far — issuing 2.58 tweets per day since starting his account and 9,362 tweets total. That’s more than double the total of second-place Immanuel Quickley (4,530). The least frequent users, by tweets per day: Barrett, Walker, Burks and Derrick Rose. Here’s a look:

Evan Fournier: 2.58 tweets per day (NBA rank — 77)

Immanuel Quickley: 1.84 (125)

Quentin Grimes: 1.60 (145)

Julius Randle: 1.46 (155)

Nerlens Noel: 1.15 (191)

Miles McBride: 1.13 (194)

Cam Reddish: 1.05 (201)

Feron Hunt: 0.77 (253)

Obi Toppin: 0.53 (299)

Taj Gibson: 0.51 (304)

Mitchell Robinson: 0.44 (321)

Ryan Arcidiacono: 0.30 (362)

R.J. Barrett: 0.28 (365)

Kemba Walker: 0.26 (369)

Alec Burks: .04 (462)

Derrick Rose: .03 (467)

Source: Sidelines.io