ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

The Eastern Conference contenders who bumped off the static Knicks — and the next threat in the standings

By Marc Berman
New York Post
New York Post
 17 hours ago

Sign up here to get Inside the Knicks delivered to your inbox each Thursday morning.

The wisdom entering the season was the Knicks had upgraded their roster slightly — but so had a host of other teams in the Eastern Conference. The stronger conference, several NBA experts predicted, might prompt the Knicks to fall in the standings from last season’s fourth-place finish.

But few predicted the Knicks to plunge all the way to 11th place — out of the 7-to-10 play-in tournament.

The East lived up to the hype. If the Knicks were in the West, their 34-43 record would qualify them for the play-in as the ninth seed.

Six teams in the East engineered noteworthy turnarounds: Chicago, Miami, Cleveland, Boston, Charlotte and Toronto.

• The Bulls added All-Star DeMar DeRozan, legitimate starting point guard Lonzo Ball and two-way backcourt dynamo Alex Caruso.

• The Heat, a Finals team in 2020, rebooted with veteran point guard Kyle Lowry (while the Knicks added Kemba Walker).

• The Cavaliers drafted Rookie of the Year favorite Evan Mobley with the No. 3 pick, signed Ricky Rubio (who was sensational), then traded for Caris LeVert when Rubio tore his knee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LsvN9_0evFiLtI00
Drafted No. 3 overall last year, Evan Mobley may be the kind of talent the Cavaliers can build a perennial contender around.AP

• The scorching Celtics made a coaching change with former Knicks candidate Ime Udoka, and new GM Brad Stevens subtracted Walker and Evan Fournier.

• The Hornets added free agents Kelly Oubre Jr. and Mason Plumlee, but mostly improved with substantially better seasons from Miles Bridges, whom the Knicks passed on (in favor of Kevin Knox) in the 2018 draft, LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier.

• And finally, the Raptors got their vaunted home court back after spending last season exiled to Tampa.

Odds are, one or two of those teams fall back next season, but the Knicks’ future in the East becomes scarier because of what’s behind them.

What do you want to know about the Knicks? Submit a question to the Post Sports+ mailbag and check upcoming editions of Inside the Knicks for a response from Marc.

And they got a taste of it Sunday afternoon in downtown Detroit.

The Pistons will not always be also-rans. They may finally ascend to the top 10 next season with all those young, first-round pieces, a 51-percent chance of landing a top-4 pick in this year’s draft lottery and potentially the most cap space in the NBA.

The Pistons’ rebuild was expedited by what looks like a trade-deadline steal to land 2018 No. 2 pick Marvin Bagley, the 6-foot-11 lefty power forward who torched Julius Randle and the Knicks for 27 points on 11-of-14 shooting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nOP7o_0evFiLtI00
In his first 17 games with the Pistons since arriving in a trade at the deadline, Marvin Bagley has averaged 14.9 points on 56 percent shooting and 6.8 rebounds.USA TODAY Sports

The Knicks were thrilled to get out of Motown with a two-point win , just as the Pistons were delighted by Bagley’s breakout in outplaying fellow Dukie top-3 pick RJ Barrett.

“It was spectacular,” Pistons coach Dwyane Casey said. “Marvin is a real find for our organization. How many times do you get the opportunity to get a second [overall] pick? You usually get them when they are on their last leg. But we got Marvin at 23. That’s a heck of a get for us.”

Bagley’s playing time — including minutes as a smallball center — has increased because of an injury to U.S Olympian Jerami Grant. With the Pistons, Bagley is averaging 15 points on 56 percent shooting. He is a restricted free agent this summer, and the Knicks were monitoring his status. But now there’s little chance the Pistons won’t match an offer sheet.

Add Bagley to the young core of point guard Cade Cunningham (the 2021 No. 1 overall pick), small forward Saddiq Bey (a 2020 first-round pick who already has a 50-point game on his résumé) and the tough-as-nails big man Isaiah Stewart (a Rochester native and 2021 first-round pick).

In addition, point guard Killian Hayes, a 2020 lottery selection, is showing flashes. The Frenchman is only 20, and it often takes international point guards longer to develop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UF9tQ_0evFiLtI00
Though there are moments it appears Cade Cunningham is still adjusting to the NBA, he has shown signs he may be one of the league’s toughest players to cover as his game matures.Getty Images

Cunningham is still learning the NBA’s speed — see: when he was stripped in the final 10 seconds versus the Knicks by Alec Burks — but the Pistons feel he’s a fast learner. He’s moving up in the rookie-the-year standings.

One NBA scout suggested Cunningham can make a leap next season similar to what Cavs point guard Darius Garland has accomplished in his third pro campaign.

Cunningham busted out for 34 points Tuesday night in Brooklyn, and received an endorsement from Kevin Durant: “You got a 6-7 point guard. … Somebody that can wreck a whole defensive game plan with his size and timing and skill, so it’s a great start.”

Troy Weaver, the Pistons’ well-respected team president, has a talented front-office staff that includes former Nets GM Ed Stefanski, former Knicks personnel director Harold Ellis and longtime personnel man George David, who recently rejoined the franchise after a stint as an agent/liaison with the Wasserman Group.

David has strong connections at Wasserman, which now reps Knicks center Mitchell Robinson. The Pistons are eyeing Robinson as a defensive-minded center. Ellis was a proponent of the Knicks drafting Robinson in 2017 in the second round.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TzX5K_0evFiLtI00 The Pistons’ front office may be very interested in making a run at signing Knicks center Mitchell Robinson, who will be a free agent this summer.Jason Szenes

Detroit’s formerly downtrodden downtown district is flourishing, and T-shirts seen around town read: “Detroit is back.” Their basketball team soon might be, too.

Perhaps not next season, but they’re another East foe for Knicks president Leon Rose to worry about.

Last night’s buzz

Five one liners from Wednesday’s 125-114 loss to the Hornets that dropped the Knicks’ tragic number for elimination to 1:

1. RJ Barrett finally looked pooped as he scored just seven points in the second half and made a number of defensive miscues down the stretch – as Walt Frazier boldly pointed out.

2. Julius Randle looked for his own shot – especially the 3-ball (4-for-10 from long range) – on the heels of Monday’s five-point evening, probably with encouragement from coaching staff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CDy5s_0evFiLtI00 Julius Randle lets it fly as the Knicks fell to 34-43.Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

3. After LaMelo Ball shredded the Knicks’ defense (20 points, 15 assists), one advance scout noted Tom Thibodeau probably needed to send a big man to the perimeter to help his point guard.

4. Miles Bridges is still making the Knicks pay for passing on him in ’18 with 14 straight points down the stretch to finish with 31 (after scoring 38 at the Garden in January).

5. If Charlotte finishes the season on a spree and somehow vaults into the top 6, Knicks still could convey the Hornets’ first-round pick — it’s protected through No. 18 in 2022 — to the Hawks in June, making the Cam Reddish trade look even worse.

Here a tweet, there a tweet, everywhere a tweet, tweet

Tom Thibodeau went on a rant this past week about social media potentially dividing his team because of the “nitpicking’’ over who deserves to play and when. It’s true: There’s an exhausting amount of online parsing of such a modest roster.

“We’re all on it,” RJ Barrett said of Knicks players’ use of Twitter. “I think it just depends on who you are. I’m really good with that stuff. … I think it’s just who’s in your camp, how confident you are, what voices do you have in your ear at home, just to stay grounded. I know for me, I just turn my notifications off, so I don’t really see it. If I see something maybe pop up on my timeline, I don’t really care.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I62h3_0evFiLtI00 Evan Fournier may not lead the Knicks in scoring but he does lead them in tweets per day.AP

We got a hold of some stats about the Knicks’ Twitter habits.

Fournier has the Knicks’ most active account by far — issuing 2.58 tweets per day since starting his account and 9,362 tweets total. That’s more than double the total of second-place Immanuel Quickley (4,530). The least frequent users, by tweets per day: Barrett, Walker, Burks and Derrick Rose. Here’s a look:

Evan Fournier: 2.58 tweets per day (NBA rank — 77)
Immanuel Quickley: 1.84 (125)
Quentin Grimes: 1.60 (145)
Julius Randle: 1.46 (155)
Nerlens Noel: 1.15 (191)
Miles McBride: 1.13 (194)
Cam Reddish: 1.05 (201)
Feron Hunt: 0.77 (253)
Obi Toppin: 0.53 (299)
Taj Gibson: 0.51 (304)
Mitchell Robinson: 0.44 (321)
Ryan Arcidiacono: 0.30 (362)
R.J. Barrett: 0.28 (365)
Kemba Walker: 0.26 (369)
Alec Burks: .04 (462)
Derrick Rose: .03 (467)

Source: Sidelines.io

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NBA Player Taken To Hospital After Getting Hit By Teammate

On Tuesday night, the Utah Jazz suffered a loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers in somewhat embarrassing fashion. Los Angeles out-scored Utah 22-6 over the last six minutes of the game en route to a 121-115 victory. Unfortunately, the loss wasn’t the only bad news from a night the team would like to forget.
NBA
Reuters

Paul George, Clippers rally from 25 down to top Jazz

EditorsNote: changes to “3-pointer” in sixth graf. Paul George recorded 34 points, six assists and four steals in his first game in more than three months and the Los Angeles Clippers overcame a 25-point deficit to post a 121-115 victory over the visiting Utah Jazz on Tuesday night.
NBA
Yardbarker

Lakers' LeBron James out, Anthony Davis doubtful for Thursday at Jazz

The song remains the same for the top two stars of the Los Angeles Lakers as the team's playoff hopes continue to fade. According to ESPN, the Lakers have listed LeBron James as out and Anthony Davis as doubtful for Thursday's game at the Utah Jazz. Both were listed as doubtful Monday for Tuesday's encounter at the Dallas Mavericks and went on to miss what became a 128-110 loss, which indicates Davis will likely remain an observer with James through at least Thursday evening.
NBA
Reuters

NBA roundup: Luka Doncic, Mavs trounce short-handed Lakers

2022-03-30 04:26:46 GMT+00:00 - Luka Doncic collected 34 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists to fuel the host Dallas Mavericks to a 128-110, wire-to-wire victory over the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. Doncic made 12 of 23 shots from the floor -- including four 3-pointers -- before sitting out...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Evan Fournier
Person
Rj Barrett
Person
Mason Plumlee
Person
Alec Burks
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Julius Randle
Person
Kevin Durant
FOX Sports

Jimmy Butler scores 24 to help Heat fend off Celtics 106-98

BOSTON (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 24 points, Kyle Lowry added 23 and the Miami Heat rallied in the fourth quarter to hold off the Boston Celtics 106-98 on Wednesday night to stay atop a tight race for the Eastern Conference’s top seed. Bam Adebayo finished with 17...
NBA
NEWS10 ABC

McCollum cheered in return, helps Pelicans beat Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — CJ McCollum received a 90-second standing ovation in his first visit to Portland since a February trade to New Orleans, then scored 25 points to lead the Pelicans over the Trail Blazers 117-107 Wednesday night. “It was cool out there to see the love,” McCollum...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Raptors#Eastern Conference#Finals#Cavaliers#Ap#Celtics#Gm
numberfire.com

Evan Fournier (personal) active for Knicks' Wednesday matchup against Hornets

New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier (personal) will play in Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. According to head coach Tom Thibodeau, Fournier will be available for the Knicks at home on Wednesday night. In a favorable spot against a Charlotte unit ranked 23rd in defensive rating, our models project Fournier to score 22.3 FanDuel points.
NBA
ESPN

Trail Blazers take on the Pelicans on 4-game losing streak

New Orleans Pelicans (32-43, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (27-48, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland enters the matchup with New Orleans as losers of four games in a row. The Trail Blazers have gone 11-34 against Western Conference teams. Portland has a 15-30...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Jimmy Butler Reacts To His Beef With Coach Spoelstra And Udonis Haslem: “Everything's Not Going To Be All Good. Everything’s Not Going To Be All Bad. We Understand That.”

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have been a constant in news headlines over the last few days. No, it is not because of some sensational win or anything. Instead, the reason for it is due to a pretty heated altercation between Jimmy Butler, head coach Erik Spoelstra, and veteran Udonis Haslem.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Lakers vs. Jazz prediction, odds, and pick – 3/31/2022

The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Utah Jazz on Thursday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Lakers-Jazz prediction and pick. Both of these teams desperately need a win in this game. The Lakers are finishing up one of the most disappointing seasons in NBA history, but they still have a shot to make the play-in tournament. They have a half-game lead over the San Antonio Spurs for the tenth seed, making every game left an incredibly important one. The Jazz aren’t in danger of missing the postseason, but they still need a victory here. They’ve fallen to the sixth seed in the Western Conference, but they only trail the fifth seed Denver Nuggets by half a game. With so much on the line, expect an entertaining game in this one.
NBA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy