We are out of time. Scientists are running out of words strong enough to convey the civilization-crushing urgency. The world’s science community just issued a frighteningly stark warning: “Any further delay in concerted global action will miss a brief and rapidly closing window to secure a livable future.” UN Secretary General Guterres: ”I have seen […] The post First Energy dissolution? An historic opportunity to remove key player in corrupt political culture appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.

OHIO STATE ・ 16 MINUTES AGO