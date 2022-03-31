ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Near Normal Temperatures for Thursday; Another front coming through today

 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIncreasing clouds today with near normal temperatures. Showers will spread from west to east...

WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
News 12

Chances for wet weather, gradual warmup for midweek

There will be a gradual warmup Wednesday with the chance for a few sprinkles or light showers later in the day. News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Sam Augeri says highs will reach near 46 degrees with increasing clouds as the day goes on and rain possible during the evening.
The Independent

Antarctica records temperatures 40C hotter than normal

Extreme heat events are happening at both of Earth’s poles at the same time, with parts of Antarctica more than 40C warmer than average and areas of the Arctic more than 30C hotter than usual. Weather stations in Antarctica shattered records on Friday as the region neared autumn.The Concordia station was warmer than average at -12.2C. Meanwhile, the Vostok station higher up stood at -17.7C, beating its all-time record by about 15C, according to a tweet from extreme weather record tracker Maximiliano Herrera. The coastal Terra Nova Base was far above freezing at 7C.It caught officials at the National...
WGAL

Winter Weather Advisory. Wintry Mix Could IMPACT AM Rush

A Winter Weather Advisory is up for some counties Wednesday morning. After a couple of hard freezes the past few mornings, temperatures will rise across the Susquehanna Valley. But as the warm air moves into the cold air over us, a light and patchy wintry mix will develop toward morning and it could cause some slick spots for the morning commute.
AZFamily

Temperatures plunge in Phoenix area today, but 90-degree days are coming

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The stretch of calm weather and above-normal temperatures has ended. A low-pressure system continues to track into the area. As the pressure gradient tightens, winds increase into Sunday afternoon/evening. Wind alerts are posted for Mohave County and portions of the high country through Monday night; northerly winds could gust up to 45 mph. Blowing dust will reduce visibility. Expect gusts up to 25-30 mph across the low deserts late Sunday into Monday. Anticipate blowing dust in the dust-prone areas of Interstate 10 and Interstate 8.
UpNorthLive.com

Snow showers in the morning, sun may break through clouds

Snow showers this morning. Lake effect snow, so not everyone gets these showers. We'll see the pattern break down thru the morning. Some sun will come thru the clouds. Wind from the northwest will be 5-15 mph. Highs from 20 to 24 degrees in the eastern Upper Peninsula and from 24 to 32 degrees in the northern Lower.
natureworldnews.com

Renewed Winter Weather Forecast to Continue in Central US from Monday

The central US will experience renewed winter weather from Monday evening, March 28, affecting areas from Denver, Colorado; Dallas, Texas; to Minneapolis, Minnesota. This shows that the region is far from escaping the remnants of the last winter season despite spring having already arrived. Winter Weather. Most parts of the...
Q2 News

A taste of Spring temperatures today

Downslope winds will make today the warmest day of the week with temperatures in the mid-50s to low 60s before a cold front moves through late tonight and knocks highs down into the 40s and 50s Wednesday and Thursday. Daytime temperatures will rebound into the low to upper 50s Friday through the weekend. Nighttime lows will be in the 20s and 30s for the rest of this week.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Unsettled weather, high temperatures near normal

Isolated areas of rain and snow will impact northwest Montana today. Any snow accumulations are expected to be light. Otherwise, dry skies with highs in the 40s and 50s. An atmospheric river sets up for Monday and Tuesday. The mountains of northwest Montana could see an inch of liquid precipitation. Ponding of water, the risk of debris flows, and rising streams/rivers continue to be potential impacts across north-central Idaho and northwest Montana. Main valleys will deal with rain, snow and graupel showers. Winds will be breezy gusting up to 40 mph. Snow levels will fall to the valley floor Tuesday night and early Wednesday. A light accumulation of snow will be possible.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Cold front to bring light snow and cooler temperatures

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Madison & Gallatin counties from midnight through 6 PM Sunday. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches across most lower elevations and within valleys, and up to 5 inches over mountain passes. We are tracking a cold front that will move through tonight into Sunday...
