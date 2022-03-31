Near Normal Temperatures for Thursday; Another front coming through today

Isolated areas of rain and snow will impact northwest Montana today. Any snow accumulations are expected to be light. Otherwise, dry skies with highs in the 40s and 50s. An atmospheric river sets up for Monday and Tuesday. The mountains of northwest Montana could see an inch of liquid precipitation. Ponding of water, the risk of debris flows, and rising streams/rivers continue to be potential impacts across north-central Idaho and northwest Montana. Main valleys will deal with rain, snow and graupel showers. Winds will be breezy gusting up to 40 mph. Snow levels will fall to the valley floor Tuesday night and early Wednesday. A light accumulation of snow will be possible.
Comments / 0