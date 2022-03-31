Near Normal Temperatures for Thursday; Another front coming through today

Extreme heat events are happening at both of Earth’s poles at the same time, with parts of Antarctica more than 40C warmer than average and areas of the Arctic more than 30C hotter than usual. Weather stations in Antarctica shattered records on Friday as the region neared autumn.The Concordia station was warmer than average at -12.2C. Meanwhile, the Vostok station higher up stood at -17.7C, beating its all-time record by about 15C, according to a tweet from extreme weather record tracker Maximiliano Herrera. The coastal Terra Nova Base was far above freezing at 7C.It caught officials at the National...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO