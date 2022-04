SIOUX CITY — Spring arrived Sunday, and the new season means the potential for new risks. Registered nurse Tammy Noble is spokeswoman for the Sioux City-based Iowa Poison Control Center, which has experts available around the clock for when accidents happen. “People think that poison centers are just helping families with young children,” Noble says, “and while half of our calls are about kids, especially kids under the age of six, the other half of our calls are about teens and adults.”

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 10 DAYS AGO