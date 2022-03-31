ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tests and vaccines push Walgreens past expectations in 2Q

By associatedpress
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA surge in demand for COVID-19 tests and vaccines helped Walgreens deliver a better fiscal second quarter than Wall Street expected. The...

The Daily Yonder

Rural Vaccination Rate Inches Past 50%

Nearly a year after Covid-19 vaccines became broadly available to all adults in the United States, just over half of the total rural population is completely vaccinated. As of March 17, 50.1% of the nation’s rural population had completed a Covid-19 vaccination regimen, according to a Daily Yonder analysis.
MarketWatch

Walgreens profit and sales beat Street expectations

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. WBA, -4.22% shares edged up 0.3% in Thursday premarket trading after it reported fiscal second-quarter profit and sales that beat expectations. The pharmacy retailer reported net income of $883 million, or $1.02 per share, down from $1.026 billion, or $1.19 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $1.59 beat the FactSet consensus for $1.39. Sales of $33.8 billion were up from $32.8 billion and ahead of the FactSet consensus for $33.2 billion. U.S. retail comparable sales rose 14.7% and U.K. retail comparable sales were up 22%. The strategic review of the Boots business is "progressing," according to a statement from Chief Executive Rosalind Brewer. Walgreens administered 11.8 million COVID vaccines during the second quarter, and has administered 62.8 million to date. The company maintained its full-year outlook for low-single digit adjusted EPS growth. The FactSet consensus is for EPS of $5.02, implying an increase of 2.3%. Walgreens stock has slumped 13.6% over the last year while the S&P 500 index.
Reuters

Walgreens' upbeat Q2 fails to perk up 2022 profit view; co shares slide

(Reuters) -Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc kept its 2022 earnings forecast unchanged even as it beat estimates for second-quarter results, sending the drugstore chain’s shares down 7% on fears of slower-than-expected growth for the rest of the year. An Omicron-led surge in COVID-19 cases during the second quarter had boosted...
Motley Fool

Moderna Could Have a Big Problem on Its Hands

Moderna's flu vaccine candidate mRNA-1010 caused roughly twice as many side effects as a currently available flu vaccine. This might not bode well for Moderna's efforts to achieve success with a combo COVID-19/flu vaccine. It's way too soon to predict failure for Moderna because of the mRNA-1010 issues, though. You’re...
MySanAntonio

FedEx profit misses estimates, while sales beat on price hikes

FedEx shares tumbled after the company posted quarterly profit below Wall Street's estimates, pressured by rising costs related to a U.S. labor shortage and lower-than-expected package volume that countered gains from pricing increases. Earnings rose to $4.59 a share in the fiscal third quarter, which ended on Feb. 28, the...
Benzinga

Looking Into Coca-cola Company's Recent Short Interest

Coca-cola Company's (NYSE:KO) short percent of float has risen 8.82% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 31.95 million shares sold short, which is 0.74% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

$100 Invested In Starbucks 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Starbucks SBUX has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 7.26% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.54%. Currently, Starbucks has a market capitalization of $104.46 billion. Buying $100 In SBUX: If an investor had bought $100 of SBUX stock 20 years ago, it...
Motley Fool

Why MillerKnoll Stock Jumped Nearly 12% at the Open Today

MillerKnoll reported fiscal third-quarter results suggesting that the trend of improving performance will continue in the fourth quarter. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

Why Walgreens and Vipshop Left the Market Mixed Thursday Morning

Markets were ready for a mixed opening Thursday morning. Vipshop Holdings got authorization to make more stock buybacks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
The Independent

BioNTech's quarterly profit soars on COVID-19 vaccine demand

BioNTech, the German pharmaceutical company that teamed with Pfizer to develop the first widely used COVID-19 vaccine, on Wednesday reported strong quarterly earnings growth on pandemic-fueled demand. The company posted net profit of nearly 3.2 billion euros ($3.6 billion) for the final three months of 2021, up from 367 million euros in the same period the previous year. Earnings per share rose to 12.18 euros from 1.43 euros a year ago. Quarterly revenue rose to 5.5 billion euros from 345.4 million euros previously. "Our 2021 COVID-19 vaccine revenues were significantly influenced by the extraordinary circumstances of the ongoing pandemic,”...
Reuters

Lululemon forecasts strong 2022, plans selective price hikes

March 29 (Reuters) - Lululemon Athletica (LULU.O) on Tuesday forecast full-year profit and revenue above estimates as demand for athletic wear remains consistent even as people return to offices, and said it plans selective price increases on some of its products. Shares of the yogawear maker rose about 8% in...
