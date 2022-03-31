ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pandemic propels Walgreens in 2Q but impact expected to fade

By Associated Press
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA surge in demand for COVID-19 tests and vaccines helped Walgreens deliver a better second quarter than Wall Street expected. But that...

MarketWatch

Walgreens profit and sales beat Street expectations

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. WBA, -4.22% shares edged up 0.3% in Thursday premarket trading after it reported fiscal second-quarter profit and sales that beat expectations. The pharmacy retailer reported net income of $883 million, or $1.02 per share, down from $1.026 billion, or $1.19 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $1.59 beat the FactSet consensus for $1.39. Sales of $33.8 billion were up from $32.8 billion and ahead of the FactSet consensus for $33.2 billion. U.S. retail comparable sales rose 14.7% and U.K. retail comparable sales were up 22%. The strategic review of the Boots business is "progressing," according to a statement from Chief Executive Rosalind Brewer. Walgreens administered 11.8 million COVID vaccines during the second quarter, and has administered 62.8 million to date. The company maintained its full-year outlook for low-single digit adjusted EPS growth. The FactSet consensus is for EPS of $5.02, implying an increase of 2.3%. Walgreens stock has slumped 13.6% over the last year while the S&P 500 index.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Tests and vaccines push Walgreens past expectations in 2Q

A surge in demand for COVID-19 tests and vaccines helped Walgreens deliver a better second quarter than Wall Street expected. Sales jumped as customers spent money on at-home COVID-19 tests as well as cold, flu and beauty products. Vaccines boosted pharmacy sales as the omicron surge of the virus peaked in the U.S. during the quarter.
RETAIL
Reuters

Walgreens' upbeat Q2 fails to perk up 2022 profit view; co shares slide

(Reuters) -Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc kept its 2022 earnings forecast unchanged even as it beat estimates for second-quarter results, sending the drugstore chain’s shares down 7% on fears of slower-than-expected growth for the rest of the year. An Omicron-led surge in COVID-19 cases during the second quarter had boosted...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Drugstore#Primary Care#Ap
