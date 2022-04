No. 1 Oklahoma defeated No. 16 Arizona State, No. 18 Arkansas and Arizona in the second round of the NCAA South Central Regional on Thursday night in Norman. OU placed first with a 198.175 while Arkansas placed second with a 196.975. Arizona placed third with a 196.800, while Arizona State placed last with a 196.600. Arkansas’ Kennedy Hambrick won the all-around title with a 39.575.

