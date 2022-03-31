ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon Transportation Commission Prioritizes Main Streets, Accessibility, Repair, and Air Quality in Decision on Allocating Federal Infrastructure Dollars

Cover picture for the articleSalem – The Oregon Transportation Commission today directed flexible dollars from the federal infrastructure bill enacted last year be spent in ways that will make Oregon’s roads, streets, and walkways safer and easier to use. The 2021 federal infrastructure package allocated $1.2 billion in additional transportation funding...

