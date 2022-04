Coffee shops of the 2000s ain't nothin' like the coffee shops of fifty or more years ago. A coffee shop today is usually a small place which has a main menu of nothing but coffees: flavored, levels of roast, assorted sizes, cappuccinos, latte's and other fancy-schmancy stuff. As for food, there are occasionally small sandwiches, bagels, muffins, large flat cookies, etc. Basically finger food that goes well with a few cups of coffee. There are a few tables, but never enough. People come in to sit, sip, and read.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO