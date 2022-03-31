ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immersive Frida Kahlo opens in Hollywood

By Susan Carpenter
Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — Decorating everything from utility boxes to T-shirts to mugs, Frida Kahlo’s surrealist self portraits are as ubiquitous as they are iconic. And starting Thursday, they can be seen in a larger-than-life format with the new Immersive Frida Kahlo experience at Lighthouse ArtSpace Los Angeles. Whether it’s "The Two...

Immersive Frida: A truly unique experience

Creative graffiti wall with portrait of Frida KahloBrett Sayles/Pexels. “Our goal is to give our viewers more than an examination of her work; we also hope they will leave with a richer understanding of the smart, complex woman who created these timeless masterpieces,” Lighthouse Immersive co-founder Svetlana Dvoretsky in a statement.
ARTnews

How I Made This: Reconstructing Colette Lumiere’s “Living Environment”

Click here to read the full article. In the 1970s and early 1980s, artist Colette Lumiere (the last of a number of names the French-born artist adopted in the course of her career) created, performed in, and eventually fully inhabited spaces cocooned in ruched, draped, and pleated fabric. Her best-known endeavor, the transformation of her downtown New York loft into an artwork titled Living Environment (1972–1983), was recently re-created for an exhibition at Company Gallery in New York. Living Environment began organically. “I saw someone had a parachute in their house,” Lumiere remembers, “and I thought, ‘I really like that fabric.’...
ARTnews

Record-Breaking Picabia Painting Brings Sotheby’s Surrealism Sale to $37 M.

Click here to read the full article. On Wednesday, Sotheby’s staged its first sale dedicated to Surrealist art. Held at the house’s Paris headquarters, the sale was a success, bringing in €33 million ($36.7 million) with premium, across 23 lots. The auction saw a near-perfect sell-through rate, with only one lot unsold, and achieved a total hammer price of €27.1 million ($30.1 million), narrowly surpassing its €26.3 million ($29.2 million). The sale comes as a new level of attention is paid to Surrealism, which will be one of the primary focuses of the 2022 Venice Biennale, scheduled to take place this...
hypebeast.com

The Met Will Sell Picasso's First Cubist Sculpture for $30 Million USD

Offered at Christie’s 20th-century art evening sale later this May. The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City is officially selling Pablo Picasso‘s Tête de femme (Fernande). The piece, which is the first Cubist sculpture by the artist, is expected to be priced in the region of $30 million USD.
ARTnews

Milan Museum and Donor’s Heir Tussle Over 600 Works, Australian Museum Investigates Donor’s Past, and More: Morning Links for March 22, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE DEPARTMENT OF PATRONAGE. In Australia, the Wollongong Art Gallery is looking into claims that a supporter who gave it some 100 pieces decades ago may have been a Nazi collaborator in his native Lithuania, ABC News (of Australia) reports. The donor under scrutiny, Bronius “Bob” Sredersas, died in 1982. He moved to Australia in 1950, and an exhibition space in the museum is named for him. Meanwhile, in Milan, the Museo del Novecento is dueling in court with the heir of Mario Bertolini, who gave it around 600 artworks before his death in 2020, the Art...
ARTnews

American Visionary Art Museum Names Jenenne Whitfield Director, Ralph Lauren Does MoMA, and More: Morning Links for March 24, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE CITY OF LIGHT. Just two months after it was announced, Art Basel’s Paris fair in October is coming into focus. The firm said today that the event will be called Paris+, par Art Basel (Paris+, by Art Basel), Maximilíano Durón reports in ARTnews, and it named three leaders: Clément Delépine (as its director), Virginie Aubert (general manager), and Maxime Hourdequin (deputy director). Delépine, the artistic director of the Galerie Mitterrand in the capital city, has worked as co-director of the Paris Internationale, a satellite fair of FIAC, whose October slot at the Grand Palais was awarded to Basel in January in a major...
NBC Los Angeles

Hollywood Bowl's ‘Create Your Own Package' Opens

Eager to enjoy a show or two at the Hollywood Bowl?. Then deciding how many nights you'd like to attend, what you'd like to see, and other important details can go into how you approach purchasing tickets. There are more traditional subscription offers, which offer guests "curated sets of concerts...
WWD

Frida Gustavsson Found ‘Vikings’ After a Decade of Top Modeling

Click here to read the full article. Frida Gustavsson is having déjà vu. She’s in Paris for the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week, an invited guest of the brand with a seat in the show, as is par for the course for an actress in a hot new Netflix show. It’s a far cry from the Paris Fashion Week days she’s used to, back when she was a model and by herself, trying to find her way around.More from WWDPhotos of Ariana DeBose's StylePhotos of the Fashion in Netflix's 'Inventing Anna'Valentino Couture Spring 2022 “It’s like a flashback to 10 years...
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood-Loved Angelini Restaurant Opens Second Location in Palisades Village

Angelini Osteria, a longtime Hollywood power lunch favorite on Beverly Boulevard, was born out of love; the chef Gino Angelini and his now-wife and business partner Elizabeth Angelini were newly dating when he decided to stay in America (instead of returning to his native Italy) and open a restaurant, which Elizabeth agreed to help him execute. Fans of Angelini Osteria and its owner — whom The Hollywood Reporter has called one of the most influential chefs in L.A. — include Somebody Feed Phil’s Phil Rosenthal (“Gino Angelini is brilliant. I love everything he makes, including the best octopus salad in Los Angeles,...
ARTnews

Artist Award Roundup: Camille Turner Receives Toronto Biennial’s Artist Prize, Three Winners for Frankenthaler Climate Art Awards, and More

Click here to read the full article. The Toronto Biennial of Art in Canada, which opened to the public over the weekend, has named the two artists who have won prizes for their contributions to this year’s exhibition. They are Camille Turner, who won the Artist Prize, and Aycoobo / Wilson Rodríguez, who won the Emerging Artist Prize. Each winner will receive CAD$10,000 ($8,000). In June, the Biennial will also award two new prizes: Audience Artist Prize and Programs Prize, both selected by online voting. At the exhibition, which runs through June 5, Turner is showing a three-channel video installation, Nave,...
ARTnews

The World’s Most Expensive Living Artist Is Doing NFTs — No One Should Be Surprised

Click here to read the full article. Early Tuesday morning, mega-artist Jeff Koons announced that he would be launching his first-ever NFT collection, titled “Moon Phases.” For anyone with a passing knowledge of his work, there was little surprise. The NFTs will be linked to sculptures landed on the moon in a fully automized mission orchestrated by the private aero-space company Intuitive Machines. While we don’t yet know the design of either, Koons’ style would seem to lend itself easily to NFTs. After all, Koons was a pioneer of creating work that blurs the line between art piece and collectible. Consider Koons’...
ARTnews

Cecilia Vicuña, Tireless Maker of Poignant Sculptures on the Precarity of Life, Selected for Tate Modern’s Turbine Hall Commission

Click here to read the full article. The New York–based artist and poet Cecilia Vicuña has been selected for Tate Modern’s annual Turbine Hall Commission, where an artist presents a large-scale new work in the main entranceway to the London museum. The site-specific work will open in October and run through April 2023. An acclaimed poet who has authored over 15 collections of poetry, Vicuña is known in the art world for a practice that spans painting, sculpture, and performance and deals with themes of the precarity of life, human fragility, ecology and environmentalism, and social justice, typically showing how all...
VISUAL ART

