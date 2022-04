Kell Brook could not help but laugh when he was asked about Amir Khan’s interest in a rematch. “He must be crazy,” Brook told IFL TV, cracking up. “He must be crazy. Listen, he didn’t like it when we were half and half, even. It (the first fight) was one-sided, in my opinion. So, you know, if he wants to do that [again], come and see me.”

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO