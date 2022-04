The hits just keep on coming for Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball team. On Wednesday it was reported that Jusaun Holt has entered the transfer portal. The Tide has already suffered losses of the forward tandem of Alex Tchikou and Keon Ambrose-Hylton to the portal. Now the team can add Holt to the growing list of players looking for opportunities elsewhere. Holt appeared in 22 games for the Tide this past season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO