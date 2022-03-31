Relief Could Be Coming At The Pump

Gas prices are increasing so quickly — and so drastically — that state legislators are intervening in hopes of alleviating residents' pain at the pump. Across the country, governors and other lawmakers have begun pushing proposals that suspend gas taxes. The costs vary depending on where you are: On top of the federal gas tax of roughly 18 cents per gallon, states impose their own taxes and fees as a way to raise money for infrastructure. Those taxes range from about 68 cents per gallon in California (the highest) to about 15 cents per gallon in Alaska (the lowest), according to the American Petroleum Institute.

