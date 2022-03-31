ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Relief Could Be Coming At The Pump

Cover picture for the articleSome relief could be coming at the pump. President Biden is considering huge releases from the U.S....

CBS News

Relief at the pump? Here are the states suspending gas taxes

Connecticut became the latest state to approve a gas tax holiday as the governor signed a bill into law Thursday suspending the 25-cents-per-gallon tax from April until June. American consumers are facing the greatest pain at the pump seen in years amid uncertainty over Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the country coming out of a global pandemic. Now, state and federal officials are grappling with how to provide relief.
FOXBusiness

Lawmakers consider pump relief stimulus

Lawmakers are proposing ways to provide some relief at the pump as record-high gas prices hit drivers in the wallet. It could come in the form of a stimulus check, similar to the pandemic relief program. That's one idea pitched by House Democrats, according to FOX 59. The Biden administration...
A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
States Want to Pause Gas Taxes to Give Drivers Relief at the Pump

Gas prices are increasing so quickly — and so drastically — that state legislators are intervening in hopes of alleviating residents' pain at the pump. Across the country, governors and other lawmakers have begun pushing proposals that suspend gas taxes. The costs vary depending on where you are: On top of the federal gas tax of roughly 18 cents per gallon, states impose their own taxes and fees as a way to raise money for infrastructure. Those taxes range from about 68 cents per gallon in California (the highest) to about 15 cents per gallon in Alaska (the lowest), according to the American Petroleum Institute.
Navigating options when it comes to saving at the pump

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, gas prices keep breaking records. The national average topped $4.32 a gallon as of Saturday, according to AAA and in Minnesota the average was $3.95. In Wisconsin, the average is $4.04. It's high prices like these, that have people...
Georgia, Maryland implement gas tax holidays to bring relief at the pump

Lawmakers in both Georgia and Maryland passed state gas tax holidays in the last week that will temporarily suspend state taxes on gasoline, providing relief for millions of drivers. In recent weeks, gas prices have been the highest they've been in U.S. history. According to AAA, the national average cost...
Rose Sponsors Legislation To Provide Relief At The Pump

As gas prices continue to skyrocket out of control, State Senator Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet) is sponsoring legislation to provide permanent tax relief to families at the pump. “Gas prices are out of control,” said Rose. “While we can’t control what a barrel of oil sells for, we can stop politicians from trying to reap a windfall off of the prices spikes.”
UPS tries out 'eQuad' electric bikes for urban deliveries

LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) - UPS (UPS.N) said on Friday it was trying out a four-wheeled "eQuad" electric cargo bike for deliveries in densely packed urban areas, where bikes have better and easier access, to complement its push into electric vehicles. The package-delivery giant is trialing around 100 of the...
