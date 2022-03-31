Nike Partnership ‘Has Never Been Stronger,’ Academy Exec Says

Click here to read the full article.

Chief merchandising officer Steve Lawrence expects more product from Nike, Under Armour and Adidas as the brands exit other retailers.

This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.