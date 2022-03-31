ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Frankfurt Airport owner sells stake in China's Xi'an Airport

KRMG
KRMG
 17 hours ago

BERLIN — (AP) — The operator of Frankfurt Airport said Thursday that it is selling its minority stake in China's Xi'an Airport after failing to expand its business in the huge Chinese market.

Fraport AG said it is selling its 24.5% stake in the airport's operating company to Chang’an Huitong Co. Ltd. for 1.11 billion yuan ($175 million).

CEO Stefan Schulte said Xi'an “gave us an opportunity to showcase our expertise in airport management,” with passenger numbers more than quadrupling to over 40 million per year over the 14 years since Fraport acquired its stake.

“We always regarded our minority stake in Xi’an as a starting point for expanding our business in China,” Schulte said in a statement.

“However, this never materialized in Xi’an or at any other Chinese airport,” he added. “Consequently, we have now decided to cease our activities in the Chinese market.”

Fraport said the Xi'an operating company, Xi’an Xianyang International Airport Co. Ltd., expects the transaction to be concluded during the second quarter.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
KRMG
KRMG

11K+

Followers

59K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Follow KRMG and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Daily Mail

World's longest commercial flight route is created as Cathay Pacific launch 10,326-mile New York-Hong Kong service avoiding Russian airspace

Cathay Pacific will set a new world record for the longest commercial flight route after tweaking its New York to Hong Kong journey to avoid Russian airspace. Hong Kong's national flag carrier will now send jets journeying between JFK in New York and Hong Kong International (HKG) around Russia rather than through it.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

British Airways warn passengers they must wear face masks on flights to 50 destinations that demand them - weeks after announcing it was no longer compulsory to wear the coverings on their planes

British Airways - who announced they were scrapping masks on flights - are now warning people they must still put them on if they are going to 50 destinations. BA customers will only need to wear a face covering on board flights if their destination requires it, the airline said but it has since listed places that include where it is unsure masks are required.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frankfurt Airport#Ap#Chinese#Fraport Ag#The Associated Press
travelnoire.com

6 Of The World's Most Luxurious Airports

If you’re an avid traveler, you likely spend a good amount of time in airports. The bustling hubs are a big part of the travel experience. Many of them leave much to be desired. However, there are some airports so modern, beautiful, and full of amenities, they seem more like part of the actual destination itself. These are six of the world’s most luxurious airports.
LIFESTYLE
Motley Fool

Why Delta, United, and American Airlines Stocks Are Flying on Tuesday

Oil prices are dropping -- and so may be requirements to wear masks on airplanes. Add in easier availability of new COVID-19 booster shots, and air travelers may be feeling happier today. It's no wonder that airline investors are feeling happy, too. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
China
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

Air New Zealand’s new nonstop flight from New York to Auckland will be the fourth longest worldwide

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As New Zealand prepares to reopen to tourists ahead of schedule, the country's national air carrier, Air New Zealand, is paving the way for their arrival, starting with a brand new nonstop route between New York City and Auckland.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
simpleflying.com

Alaska Airlines Will Be An All-Jet Airline By 2023

The end of an era in Alaska Airlines' fleet is near. By the end of 2023, Alaska Airlines and its Horizon Airlines regional subsidiary will divest the iconic the DeHavilland Aircraft of Canada Dash 8-400 (formerly the Bombardier Q400) and its former Virgin America Airbus A320s and A321s. End of...
ALASKA STATE
cntraveler.com

These Airlines Are Easing Mask Requirements on U.K. Flights

Air travel in the United Kingdom is about to have fewer pandemic restrictions. Starting on Wednesday, March 16, two of the nation's major airlines—British Airways and Virgin Atlantic—will both significantly ease their onboard face mask requirements. When the new policies take effect on Wednesday, passengers on both airlines...
LIFESTYLE
simpleflying.com

Inside Eindhoven Airport's Ambitious Expansion Plans

Netherland’s second-largest airport, Eindhoven, is preparing to expand as it anticipates a surge in post-pandemic travelers. The current terminal only has the capacity for 5 million passengers a year; however, the airport expects a return to pre-pandemic passenger numbers, around 7 million. Details of the expansion. Plans for the...
LIFESTYLE
The Georgia Sun

Hartsfield-Jackson ranked 4th best airport in the world

A new study ranks Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as the fourth best airport in the world. The research by money.co.uk analyzed the world’s busiest airports on a variety of factors, such as on-time performance, the cost of parking and transfers, transfer times and the number of restaurants and shops, to reveal the world’s best airports.
ATLANTA, GA
KTVZ

Airline offers 17-hour flights from New York to New Zealand

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s flagship airline says it has started selling tickets for direct flights to and from New York. The new route will take more than 17 hours southbound and be among the longest nonstop flights in the world. Air New Zealand had intended to start the route from Auckland to John F. Kennedy International Airport in 2020 but then the pandemic hit. The first flights will now begin in September. For two years, the South Pacific nation imposed some of the world’s toughest border restrictions. But the government announced earlier this month that it would reopen to tourists from the U.S. and many other countries by May 1.
WORLD
Daily Mail

British Airways and Virgin Atlantic scrap face mask rule: Airlines say passengers won't be forced to wear one on some routes from tomorrow as government ends remaining Covid travel curbs

British holidaymakers will not be required to wear masks on British Airways and Virgin Atlantic flights following the government's announcement that all Covid travel measures will end on Friday. British Airways customers will only need to wear a face covering on board flights if their destination requires it, while Virgin...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TravelNoire

Alcohol Sales Returning To American Airlines Flights

American Airlines is bringing back the sale of alcoholic beverages on board its flights, according to CNBC. Beginning April 18, alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase on the airline’s domestic flights, as well as on some of its short haul international flights. The date coincides with the expiration...
DRINKS
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
11K+
Followers
59K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy