'Love After Lockup' Exclusive: Lacey And Her Felon Bae Antoine Meet Up For The First Time Since His Incarceration

 17 hours ago

It’s Thursday and that means a new episode of our favorite guilty pleasure reality show is just a day away!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lpBBP_0evFQKQx00

Source: Courtesy WeTV / WeTV

We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip which features Sonomish, WA couple Lacey and Antoine as they reunite for the first time since Antoine’s 8 YEAR long-awaited release from prison.

Here’s a little more about the happy couple:

Lacey (38 years old) and Antoine (26 years old) met through Lacey’s friend, who just happens to be Antoine’s mom. Lacey, who’s marriage was on the rocks, was immediately infatuated with the young, hot, bad boy. Unfortunately, they spent little time together before Antoine called it off because Lacey was married. Though Lacey was married for almost 20 years, she was tired of her stale and loveless marriage. A year later, Antoine called her again, this time from prison. Now the two have been together for 2 years and Lacey has left her old life in the past. Now, because of that decision, Lacey has strained the relationship with her family and with Antoine’s mom. Will Lacey still feel it was all worth it? And how will Antoine handle the pressures of being with a woman a decade older than him?

Let’s watch their reunion below:

Sorry but that was so cute when he got all excited about them NOT having to be separated by glass! Oh the things we do for loveeee! Do you think Lacey and Antoine make for a good match?

Here’s more of what to expect from the episode:

Chaos erupts when Kevin punches Kurtis’s face off at Tiffany’s release. Chazz plans fifth marriage to an inmate. Harry reunites with his daughter and baby mama. Lacey picks up Antoine, but tensions flare. Chance sends Tayler’s sister storming off.

This week’s all-new episode of “Love After Lockup,” premieres Friday, April 1 at 9pm ET/PT on WeTV.

Will you be watching?

