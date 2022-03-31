ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Mock newscast of Indianapolis getting hit by a nuclear bomb

Fox 59
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember the time Indianapolis was hit by a nuclear...

fox59.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Indianapolis, Indiana, real estate: What you can get for $1M

There's more than one reason to race to Indianapolis. The capital of Indiana is famous for hosting the Indianapolis 500, but there's more to the city than just that. For example, it also has the second-largest collection of monuments dedicated to veterans and casualties (Washington D.C. is the first). The...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Fox 59

Rain record goes back almost 100 years today

INDIANAPOLIS – Almost all of our records go back over 100 years on this date!. Record precipitation: 1.46″ (1928) Record snowfall: 0.5″ (1885) Back in 1974, severe thunderstorm winds damaged several farm homes and outbuildings in Freetown located in Jackson County.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Indianapolis Indians celebrate 120th season

INDIANAPOLIS– The Indianapolis Indians 120th season begins Tuesday, April 5. They’ll take on the Omaha Storm Chasers through Sunday, April 10. We talk to Cheyne Reiter, director of communications for the Indianapolis Indians.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Deadly Kokomo house fire

A fire in a Kokomo apartment has claimed the life of one person. MasterChef winner Kelsey Murphy debuts new restaurant. Lebanon man accused of killing wife to appear in …. INDOT construction begins to redesign a congested …. Construction begins on I-465, I-69 interchange near …. Daily 3 Daily 4...
KOKOMO, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newscast#Channel 9#Indy

Comments / 0

Community Policy