Convoy heads to Ukraine’s Mariupol to attempt evacuation

By Associated Press
 17 hours ago
    A soldier walks the amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center last March 21 in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
    In this satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC, an International Committee of the Red Cross warehouse is seen with apparent damage from shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. The Red Cross warehouse in the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol has been struck amid intense Russian shelling of the area. The Red Cross said it distributed all the supplies from inside the warehouse earlier in March and no staff have been at the site since March 15. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)
    Refugees wait to travel back to Ukraine from the train station in Przemysl, southeastern Poland, on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Following Russia’s announcement that troops might be withdrawn from various parts of Ukraine, many Ukrainian refugees are returning to their the country. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)
    A crane operates at the regional government headquarters of Mykolaiv, Ukraine, after a Russian attack, on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. At least 15 people were killed in a missile strike on the regional government headquarters on Tuesday, March 29, in the southern city of Mykolayiv. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
    Mariya, a local resident, looks for personal items in the rubble of her house, destroyed during fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the village of Yasnohorodka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Russian forces bombarded areas around Kyiv and another city, just hours after pledging to scale back military operations in those places to help negotiations along, Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
    A Ukrainian serviceman tries to avoid being bitten by an ostrich at a heavily damaged private zoo as soldiers and volunteers attempted to evacuate the surviving animals to safety in the village of Yasnohorodka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. The evacuation was halted before completion as shelling resumed between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the area.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
    A relative mourns on the coffin with the body of 3 year-old Mykola Goryainiv, who died with his parents as they were driving a car trying to evacuate from a fighting zone in Kharkiv region, during a funeral ceremony in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)
    A dog looks at the cars passing by on the road near a house painted with the colors of the Ukraine flag near Malaya Alexandrovka village, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
    Refugee Olga departs to Pokrovsk, Donetsk Region, Ukraine from the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Following Russia’s announcement that troops might be withdrawn from various parts of Ukraine, some Ukrainian refugees are returning to their the country. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)
    Mayor of Chernihiv Vadyslav Atroshenko, right, speaks to a journalist near the shopping mall damaged by night shelling in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Ukrainian officials say Russian forces pounded areas around Kyiv and another Ukrainian city overnight. The attacks come hours after Moscow pledged to scale back military operations in those places.(AP Photo/Vladislav Savenok)
    Evacuated residents from Irpin gather in an assistance center in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Ukrainian officials say Russian forces pounded areas around Kyiv and another Ukrainian city overnight. The attacks come hours after Moscow pledged to scale back military operations in those places. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
    Evacuated neighbours from Irpin gather in an assistant center on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
    Residents evacuated from Irpin arrive at an assistance center on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
    A wounded man talks to a soldier, left, after being evacuated from Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
    Sasha, 61, smokes a cigarette after being evacuated from Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. “I am so stressed right now I wish I would die”, said Sasha to The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
    A soldier comforts Larysa Kolesnyk, 82, after she was evacuated from Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A convoy of buses headed to Mariupol on Thursday in another attempt to evacuate people from the besieged port city, while Russia pressed its attacks in several parts of Ukraine ahead of a planned new round of talks aimed at ending the fighting .

After the Russian military agreed to a limited cease-fire in the area, the Red Cross said its teams were traveling to Mariupol with relief and medical supplies and hoped to help pull civilians out of the beleaguered city on Friday. Previous attempts at establishing a similar humanitarian corridor have fallen apart.

Russian forces, meanwhile, shelled suburbs of the capital that Ukraine recently retook control of, a regional official said. New attacks in the area where Moscow had promised to de-escalate further undermined hopes of a resolution to end the war on the eve of a new round of talks. A day earlier, Ukrainian officials reported that Russian shelling on the outskirts of Kyiv and around another city where it had vowed to ease up.

Russia’s Defense Ministry also reported new strikes on Ukrainian fuel stores late Wednesday, and Ukrainian officials said there were artillery barrages in and around the northeastern city of Kharkiv over the past day.

Despite the fighting raging in those areas, the Russian military said it committed to a cease-fire along the route from Mariupol to the Ukraine-held city of Zaporizhzhia from Thursday morning.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said 45 buses would be sent to collect civilians who have suffered some of the worst deprivations of the war . Food, water and medical supplies have all run low during a weekslong blockade and bombardment of the city. Civilians who have managed to leave have typically done so using private cars, but the number of drivable vehicles left in the city has also dwindled and fuel stocks are low.

The International Committee of the Red Cross, which is helping run the evacuation, said its teams have already left for Mariupol.

“It’s desperately important that this operation takes place,” the Red Cross said in a statement. “The lives of tens of thousands of people in Mariupol depend on it.”

As the new evacuation attempt was announced, evidence emerged that a Red Cross warehouse in the city had been struck earlier this month amid intense Russian shelling of the area.

In satellite pictures from Planet Labs PBC, holes can be seen in the warehouse’s roof, along with a painted red cross on a white background. The aid organization said no staff have been at the site since March 15.

Talks between Ukraine and Russia were set to resume Friday by video, according to the head of the Ukrainian delegation, David Arakhamia, six weeks into a bloody war that has seen thousands die and a staggering 4 million Ukrainians flee the country.

But there seemed little faith that the two sides would resolve the conflict soon, particularly after the Russian military’s about-face and its most recent attacks.

Russia had promised during talks in Istanbul this week that it would de-escalate operations near Kyiv and Chernihiv to “increase mutual trust and create conditions for further negotiations.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the West were skeptical. Soon after, Ukrainian officials reported that Russian shelling was hitting homes, stores, libraries and other civilian sites in or near those areas.

Britain’s Defense Ministry also confirmed “significant Russian shelling and missile strikes” around Chernihiv.

On Thursday, the area’s governor, Viacheslav Chaus, said Russian troops were on the move but may not be withdrawing.

Meanwhile, the U.S. said that Russia had begun to reposition less than 20% of its troops that had been arrayed around Kyiv. Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said Wednesday that troops from there and some other zones began moving mostly to the north, and some went into neighboring Belarus. Kirby said it appeared Russia planned to resupply them and send them back into Ukraine, but it is not clear where.

Still, fighting continued in Kyiv suburbs. Regional governor Oleksandr Palviuk said on social media that Russian forces shelled Irpin and Makariv, and that there were battles around Hostomel — all to the west or northwest of the capital. Pavliuk said there were Ukrainian counterattacks and some Russian withdrawals around the suburb of Brovary to the east.

Britain’s Defense Ministry said Thursday that “Russian forces continue to hold positions to the east and west of Kyiv despite the withdrawal of a limited number of units. Heavy fighting will likely take place in the suburbs of the city in coming days.”

As Western officials search for clues about what Russia’s next move might be, a top British intelligence official said Thursday that demoralized Russian soldiers in Ukraine were refusing to carry out orders and sabotaging their own equipment and had accidentally shot down their own aircraft.

In a speech in the Australian capital of Canberra, Jeremy Fleming said Russian President Vladimir Putin had apparently “massively misjudged” the invasion. Although Putin’s advisers appeared to be too afraid to tell the truth, the “extent of these misjudgments must be crystal clear to the regime,” said Fleming, who heads the GCHQ electronic spy agency,.

U.S. intelligence officials have given similar assessments that Putin is being misinformed by advisers too scared to give honest evaluations.

With Russian troops bogged down in many places and thwarted in their attempts to quickly take the capital, Zelenskyy has said his country’s defense was now at a turning point — as he continued to plead with his international partners to provide more equipment.

“Freedom should be armed no worse than tyranny,” he said in his nightly video address to the nation on Wednesday.

He continued his appeal Thursday, asking Australian lawmakers in an online address for armored vehicles and called for Russian vessels to be banned from international ports. Prime Minister Scott Morrison had earlier told him Australia would provide additional military assistance including tactical decoys, unmanned aerial and unmanned ground systems, rations and medical supplies.

Zelenskyy then called on lawmakers in Netherlands to be prepared to stop importing Russian energy, to halt trade with Russia and to provide more weapons.

Zelenskyy said the continuing negotiations with Russia were only “words without specifics.” He said Ukraine was preparing for concentrated new strikes on the Donbas, the predominantly Russian-speaking industrial heartland where Moscow-backed separatists have been battling Ukrainian forces since 2014.

Top Russian military officials say their main goal now is the “liberation” of the Donbas, though some analysts have suggested that the announcement of the focus on the region may merely be an effort to put a positive spin on reality since Moscow’s ground forces have become stalled and taken heavy losses.

Related
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
Radar Online.com

Vladimir Putin's Only 'Indestructible' Supertank Destroyed, Adding Another Loss In Russia's War Against Ukraine

Vladimir Putin's only "indestructible" super tank has been destroyed. The T-80UM2 tank, nicknamed the Black Eagle, was reportedly demolished in Ukraine less than one month after Russia's President declared war against the Eastern European country. Article continues below advertisement. According to Military Today, the tank was somehow used in the...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Russia Warns United States: We Have the Might to Put You in Your Place

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin and his high command 'are already hunkering in secret bunkers' - after Kremlin spokesman said Russia would use nukes in face of 'existential threat'

New evidence has emerged Vladimir Putin and his highest ranking commanders are running the war in Ukraine from top secret nuclear bunkers. Movements of planes used by top Kremlin officials show Putin may be in a hideaway near Surgut, in western Siberia, it has been claimed. His defence minister Sergei...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘I can’t keep up’: Russia is losing so much military equipment in Ukraine that weapons monitors are overwhelmed

First came the dramatic images of a miles-long column of Russian military vehicles on their way to Kyiv. Then came the dramatic images of those same military vehicles burning, destroyed, abandoned and scattered.It was one of many episodes from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in which the entire world was able to follow in granular detail a battle that would have otherwise been shrouded in the fog of war.Only a month in and Russia’s war against its neighbour may already rank among the most photographed and documented conflicts in recent history. Ukrainian civilians, the military and frontline journalists have all...
MILITARY
Reuters

Russia says air defence systems for Ukraine would destabilise situation

March 17 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that giving Ukraine air defence systems, as requested by Ukraine's president in the U.S. Congress a day earlier, would be a destabilising factor that would not bring peace to the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged American lawmakers on Wednesday...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
The US Sun

Russia-Ukraine war updates LIVE – Putin’s 3 major errors ‘doomed’ invasion as blasts rock Kyiv & warships batter Odessa

VLADIMIR Putin's three big errors have doomed the Russia-Ukraine invasion to disaster, according to an expert. Taras Kuzio, a Research Fellow at the Henry Jackson Society and the author of 'Russian Nationalism and the Russian-Ukrainian War' claims that Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has failed to achieve what it had planned to set out to do.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Huge explosion in Russia near Ukraine border

Witnesses near the western Russian city of Belgorod saw a series of massive explosions on Tuesday night. A video taken near the Russian city and shared on social media showed a huge fireball in the distance. The video showed flashes and apparent secondary explosions and some social media users speculated the explosion took place at an ammunition depot.
EUROPE
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
