ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Can UCF Have A Top Tier Defensive Line Class?

By Brian Smith
Inside The Knights
Inside The Knights
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NLzg1_0evFPaOg00

Discussing the defensive line recruits that UCF can vastly improve its program with.

ORLANDO - UCF Football is headed in a completely new direction. For years, the Knights were an offensive football team. Score more than the opponent even if that meant needing 35, maybe even 40 points to win. That’s started to change under the current Knights coaching staff.

The objective is to win on both sides of the football and not just with being an offensive juggernaut. That means recruiting big-time players across all three levels of the defense – defensive line, linebacker, and the secondary – to better equip the coaching staff with options for combating modern day spread offenses.

Here’s a look at the defensive ends and defensive tackles that UCF appears to be going after and hold a shot to bring to campus for an official visit at some point. Keep in mind, this list is extremely fluid. It does start with UCF’s first commitment of the 2023 class, and he is a potential difference-maker at the college level.

Defensive Ends/Edge

Some of these young men could play multiple roles. While a traditional defensive end plays with his hand in the dirt, some of the following players could inhibit a dual role by being a standing outside linebacker that sometimes attacks the backfield and also drops into coverage on occasion.

Kaven Call , 6’2” 245-pounds, Apopka (Fla.) High School

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PupdG_0evFPaOg00
Kavin Call, DL Apopka (Fla.) High School

Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

Call committed to UCF on Christmas Day, 2021. That was a fantastic start to UCF’s 2023 recruiting class. Call has played both defensive end and defensive tackle for Apopka, but he’s naturally athletic enough to play outside linebacker for the Knights at the college level as well. The reason being, he’s one of the rare players that’s over 240-pounds with the lateral mobility to be effective in space against running backs in coverage. Call’s all-around ability will help not only himself once in a Knights uniform, but also provide opportunities for players that may not be as versatile and need to play a specific position.

Isaiah Nixon , 6’4”, 220-pounds, St. Petersburg (Fla.) Lakewood

Nixon has a plethora of schools coming after him, UCF included. A national recruit that’s just beginning to fill out his frame, Nixon could easily end up at 255, perhaps 260-pounds and still be a difficult matchup off the edge for offensive tackles. He’s not even close to full physical maturity and yet still creates numerous negative plays at the high school level. UCF has been recruiting Nixon hard. To learn more about specifics about Nixon: FULL ISAIAH NIXON PROFILE .

Deejay Holmes , 6’1”, 230-pounds, Pahokee (Fla.) High School

The Pahokee Blue Devils have produced numerous big-time recruits over the years and several have gone on to play in the NFL. Down in “Muck City” on the edge of Lake Okeechobee, Holmes could be the next player to become an elite talent. He’s already an excellent pass rusher. Holmes uses his hands well to make plays, and he also actually uses his lack of height as an advantage because he stays underneath the pads of offensive tackles to generate more power. It’s brilliant. His first-step explosion is also tremendous. He’s much like 2022 UCF signee Jamaal Johnson in terms of style of play.

Defensive Tackle

This short list is a bit more difficult to narrow down, which is a good thing. Not to mention, there’s some position flexibility as noted within the actual bios below.

Derrick LeBlanc , 6’5”, 255-pounds, Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ygrWW_0evFPaOg00
Derrick LeBlanc, 2022 Miami Under Armour Camp

Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

There are few defensive lineman in the United States with a better frame to be a swing-defensive lineman than LeBlanc. Depending on the play, LeBlanc can play strong side defensive end or move inside to defensive tackle. Either way, he’s an impactful pass rusher and still powerful enough to stuff the run. That combination has made him a national recruit since his freshman year of high school. He’s been to UCF’s campus numerous times, much like the next player on this list, also a teammate of LeBlanc’s.

John Walker , 6’4”, 295-pounds, Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AhCl6_0evFPaOg00
John Walker, 2022 Miami Under Armour Camp

John Walker Defensive Tackle Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola - 2023

As good of a pure interior defensive lineman (DT or NG) as there is in Florida or any other state, Walker’s ability to place hands on and move the offensive lineman in front of him backwards is an incredible skill. Natural strength, a strike-first mentality, and good technique at the point of attack aids Walker in dominating most of his competition. At the high school level, few players can remotely handle Walker one-on-one. UCF will be battling Michigan, Southern California, Ohio State, other in-state programs and several members of the SEC for Walker’s services. Like LeBlanc, he’s been to UCF numerous times for unofficial visits.

Terry Simmons , 6’2”, 300-pounds, Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day School

A teammate of UCF linebacker commitment Troy Ford, Jr., Simmons is an explosive athlete that Calvary Day School coaches move to the edge as a pass rusher much of the time. He’s also capable of playing the interior and shooting gaps or overpowering offensive lineman with a frame that’s loaded with power in his upper legs and hips. He’s played in a three-man defensive front for Calvary Day School, and with his explosiveness, Simmons could be an intriguing nose guard and defensive tackle. That versatility has his recruitment on the rise. UCF is one of the schools that Simmons has recently visited.

Final Thoughts

It’s very early in the recruiting process. That’s especially the case with COVID knocking out many camps for underclassmen over the past few years. College coaches generally like to see and work with prospects first hand before going all-in on a recruitment. That means several players could become top priorities for the Knights this summer after they come to the Orlando campus. Additional unofficial visits by any of the above prospects, plus others along the defensive line, could be signs that UCF is making a move in their recruitments. For now, UCF is involved with some very talented players and already holds the commitment of a top-notch edge defender in Call that chose UCF over Georgia. That’s a good place to be.

More coverage : Facebook , YouTube , The Daily Knight podcast, Instagram , and Twitter - @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation , Like and Subscribe!

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

UCF Spring Practice Countdown: #1, QB John Rhys Plumlee

Mississippi Safety Offered by Knights

Gus Malzahn Press Conference: Discussing the First Scrimmage of Spring Practice

Prospect Profile: Defensive End Isaiah Nixon

UCF Spring Practice: The Quarterback Battle and the Transfer Portal

Prospect Profile: CB/WR Cormani McClain

Prospect Profile: CB/WR Ja’Bril Rawls

Upon Further Review: Scouts Chime in About the DR Sportz Tournament

UCF Recruiting Tracker

DR Sportz Championship Game Video Reel

UCF Spring Practice Countdown: #2, DE Tre'mon Morris-Brash

Sunday Observations, DR Sportz Top Performers and Recruits

First Day Recruiting Notes and Evaluations, DR Sportz Seven-on-Seven Tournament

UCF Spring Practice Countdown: #3, DT Lee Hunter

UCF Spring Practice Countdown: #4, CB Davonte Brown

Why Are Many Top Prospects Suddenly Not Coming to Under Armour Camps?

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Michigan State
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Orlando, FL
College Sports
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Football
City
Kissimmee, FL
State
Georgia State
Orlando, FL
Sports
thecomeback.com

Football fans react to Michigan’s Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
NFL
Fox News

Anthony Richardson in perfect spot to lead Florida with Billy Napier

The competition at the quarterback position in Gainesville recently took a hit when former starter Emory Jones decided to enter the transfer portal. Now, the one man who should take the ball and run with it is Anthony Richardson, who is getting most of the first team reps right now at spring practice.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Rhys Plumlee
Person
Gus Malzahn
CBS Sports

Houston volleyball players called out by school's football stars for appearing in racist video

A pair of University of Houston volleyball players were allegedly captured in a video laughing while driving past a Columbus, Texas, oak tree where a mob lynched two Black teenagers in 1935. An anonymous Twitter user posted a video of the incident on Sunday. The user claimed freshman volleyball player Ryleigh Whitekettle filmed and posted the video on her Snapchat, and its original caption read, "this is the hanging tree where we used to hang people."
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Auburn football: 3 defensive line targets on campus this week

Midway through 2022 spring practices, Auburn football’s coaching staff is not only focused on their current team but is also looking ahead and recruiting for coming years. While building up the talent on the offensive line and in the wide receivers room make two top priorities for the Tigers, elevating the defensive line is always a goal.
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucf#Defensive Tackles#American Football#College Football#Orlando Ucf Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
WTOK-TV

Evan Neal and 8 other Alabama football players show out in 2022 Pro Day

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WTOK) - Nine draft eligible Crimson Tide football players participated in the 2022 Pro Day at the University of Alabama. Jalyn Armour-Davis, Slade Bolden, Christian Harris, Phidarian Mathis, Evan Neal, Chris Owens, LaBryan Ray, Brian Robinson Jr. and Daniel Wright all participated in on-field drills. Christopher Allen, Josh Jobe, John Metchie III and Jameson Williams did not participate in on filed drills but were in attendance.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top-25 defensive line recruit names Clemson as finalist

Many highly sought-after defensive linemen recruits have chosen Clemson to be their home, and a top-25 recruit in the class of 2023 may be joining that group. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3, five-star defensive lineman Peter Woods has narrowed down his potential school list to Clemson, Alabama, Florida and Oklahoma. Woods is ranked as the No. 22 recruit in the nation and the No. 4 defensive lineman, according to On3 Consensus. Poised to be a defensive tackle in college, Woods is a 6-foot-4 265 pounder from Thompson High School in Alabaster, Ala. He finished his junior season with 11 sacks, 92 tackles and 26 tackles for loss while playing on the inside and the edge. If Woods chooses Clemson as his school, the Tigers will gain a potential immediate-impact player along a defensive line that could lose all of its starters after next season. Both Bryan Bresee and Tyler Davis will likely move on to the NFL, creating an opening for Woods to become a wrecking ball for the Tigers’ defense. List Clemson men's basketball NCAA tournament history
CLEMSON, SC
Inside The Knights

Inside The Knights

Orlando, FL
487
Followers
478
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on UCF athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/ucf

Comments / 0

Community Policy