ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Councilmember introduces plan to strengthen relationship between community and police, bolster recruitment efforts

By Antionette Lee
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WPHGS_0evFPZSp00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A Philadelphia council member is calling for more cops in neighborhoods and funding to bolster police recruitment as part of a detailed community safety plan to address crime.

Councilmember Cherelle Parker’s five-tier plan calls for increased funding for police ahead of City Council’s budget negotiations. It proposes adding at least 125 more police officers, in addition to filling the 175 open positions, as a first priority.

Once those 300 officers have been hired, she said police should be dispersed across every community and business corridor regardless of crime rates.

“Communities will never be safe if they don’t trust law enforcement. At the same time, communities will never trust law enforcement if the only time they see them is when they’re responding to crime,” she said. “Community policing is the key to building trust and the key to keeping communities safe.

“It’s only when our people are able to very tangibly see, touch and feel that the presence and safety of their neighborhoods are changed when they are able to see law enforcement present in their communities,” she continued. “And they’re not responding to a crime, but they’re there proactively helping to strengthen and build relationships with communities, neighbors and business owners. That is something for us to look forward to.”

One of Parker’s five tiers addresses “quality of life” issues, including cracking down on ATVs and dirt bikes on streets, increasing funding for police cameras, improving licenses and inspections for securing vacant buildings, and cleaning up neighborhoods and business corridors.

In efforts to boost recruitment, Parker recommends spending $1 million to recruit new officers for a more diverse force. Councilmember Derek Green is also proposing legislation to address staff shortages with a $10,000 sign-on bonus per officer.

Parker did not say exactly how much the plan will cost in all, noting “some spending amounts may require an audit to assess need.”

Several other city leaders are on board, including Councilmembers Curtis Jones, Mark Squilla, Isaiah Thomas and Katherine Gilmore Richardson, Council President Darrell Clarke, and District Attorney Larry Krasner.

The mayor’s office said it supports parts of the proposal and looks forward to working with Parker and the rest of City Council to pass a budget in June.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio

14K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

4M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
KCEN

Former journalist helps bridge gap between police, community

WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | Video above and below is of Cierra Shipley doing her job as a civilian-sworn public information officer, or spokesperson, with the Waco Police Department during a shooting that took place last year. For International Women's Month, 6 News is presenting a series titled...
WACO, TX
Bay News 9

Program offers job opportunities to those with disabilities

EASTLAKE, Ohio — Matthew Young’s abilities shine at Stakes Manufacturing, a print-on-demand apparel company founded by Jed Seifert and his partner. The company’s mission is to be intentional about inclusion. What You Need To Know. A northeast Ohio manufacturing company and high school vocational education program partnered...
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darrell Clarke
Person
Larry Krasner
Person
Isaiah Thomas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Community Policing#Crime Rates#Councilmember#Kyw Newsradio#City Council#Communities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Next City

Places of Worship Tackle the Affordable Housing Shortage

The vision for the new housing complex on the site of the Southeast Tabernacle Baptist Church. (Photo courtesy of the S.E. Tabernacle Baptist Church) The 90-year-old Southeast Tabernacle Baptist Church has been a spiritual refuge in Washington D.C.’s Ward 8 for decades. Ward 8 sees some of the worst inequity in the city, including high rates of poverty, teenage pregnancy and other statistics, according to Pastor Donald Isaac.
ADVOCACY
The Cheyenne Post

New Parent Support Program Assists Families

The first few years of a baby’s life can be critical to their physical, social, emotional and educational development, but new parents may be uncertain in how best to guide their children through those developmental milestones. To help parents navigate those unfamiliar waters, the Air Force New Parent Support...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy