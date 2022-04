For the past eight years, kids have been coming to the Chicago Architecture Center for an action-packed day of discovery at its annual Engineering Fest. Each year, more than 1,000 kids ages 8 to 14 are introduced to STEM fields through hands-on learning and creative problem-solving activities. And while the younger attendees might not realize it as they build with Legos and dream up cities of the future, parents are sure to see the educational benefits of the festival.

