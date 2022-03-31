ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile County, AL

3 schools in Mobile County closed due to power outages

By WALA Staff
WALA-TV FOX10
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Three schools will be closed in Mobile County today. The Mobile County Public School System first reported that Hankins Middle School and Burroughs Elementary School...

www.fox10tv.com

