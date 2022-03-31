Retired NYPD officer needs stitches after man slashes him, spits at his wife in Wall St. subway

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- A man spat at a retired NYPD officer and his wife and then slashed the former cop with a knife at a Wall Street subway station on Wednesday, police and sources said Thursday as they released images of the suspect.

The 47-year-old victim and his wife were on a northbound 2 train just before 4 p.m. when they were approached by the suspect, who started an argument with them, according to police. It's unclear what the argument was about.

As the couple was leaving the train at the Wall Street station, the man spat at them and pulled out a knife, according to police.

The man then slashed the husband on his right arm, police said.

The victim and his wife ran up a flight of stairs and to the mezzanine level to escape the man, according to police.

The man followed them up the stairs but then fled when he saw them seek help from a transit booth clerk, police said.

EMS transported the victim to New York-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital, where he received multiple stitches for a wound to his arm. Sources told 1010 WINS he is a retired NYPD officer.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.