York, PA

Wacky weather: Rollercoaster for central Pa. to continue, severe storms predicted Thursday

By Teresa Boeckel, York Daily Record
 17 hours ago

Central Pennsylvania has experienced a full range of weather this week, including a threat for severe storms on Thursday afternoon and evening.

On Monday, it felt like it was mid-January, National Weather Service meteorologist Aaron Tyburski said. The high barely rose above freezing, and winds gusted at 40 mph.

Today, the mercury is expected to climb into the low 70s, Tyburski said. A cold front moving through will likely bring severe thunderstorms later in the day that could include strong winds and heavy rain. Residents should keep an eye to the skies and watch for any alerts.

Then, on Friday, residents will experience whiplash again as temperatures are expected to be 20 degrees cooler than Thursday. The highs will be in the low 50s, which is below normal for this time of the year.

Meteorologists say the weather pattern is typical for spring in Pennsylvania. The area receives an injection of cold air from Canada and then mild Southwest air moves in, leading to warmer temperatures. It creates a back-and-forth situation, said Paul Walker, a senior meteorologist with AccuWeather.com.

Do you miss the snow?: Central Pennsylvania is in a 'snow drought.' Will it change in the next few weeks?

The extreme volatility in the weather pattern is what will be responsible for the severe storms on Thursday, said Kyle Elliott, director of the Weather Information Center at Millersville University.

Heavy rain, gusty thunderstorms in the forecast for today

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook Thursday for counties including Adams, Lebanon and York.

The region faces an enhanced risk for severe weather, which could include a tornado. A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued until 10 p.m., according to the weather service.

Severe thunderstorms with wind gusts of 60 mph or more are possible in the afternoon and evening. Locally heavy rainfall also is possible, which could lead to some flooding in areas with rapid runoff.

Residents should put away any loose items, such as trash cans and lawn furniture.

The biggest key to how severe the storms will be is how much sunshine the area sees, Elliott said.

Sunshine helps to destabilize the atmosphere and allows storms to tap into the instability and really explode, he said.

Elliott believes the biggest threat today will be damaging winds with 60 mph gusts and locally heavy rainfall that could lead to some incidents of flash flooding. Some areas might be hit repeatedly by separate storms.

Brrr: York Airport records far colder temperatures than the rest of the area. Here's why.

Central Pa. can expect more wacky weather in April

The warmth outside today will not last long. Temperatures will drop after the cold front moves through.

Some areas of the state could see snowflakes on Friday.

Elliott attributes the wacky weather to a split in the stratospheric polar vortex in early March. It's a low pressure system 30 miles above the ground in the Arctic regions that sometimes weakens and breaks apart.

When that happens, extreme weather patterns develop about three to four weeks later, he said. It can cause the Jet Stream to amplify and take on big undulations across the globe.

Pain at the pump: With rising gas prices, here's how drivers in Pennsylvania can save some money

And once that weather pattern starts, it often lasts three to four weeks before ending, Elliott said.

That's why he's expecting the roller coaster to continue through mid-April.

Then he expects the weather pattern to shift late in April and the beginning of May.

When it does, "that'll be, you know, a final farewell to any chilly weather for the season," he said.

#Severe Weather#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Drought#National Weather Service#Millersville University#Eastern Pa
