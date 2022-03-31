ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, GA

Tornado Watch expires, some high water and power outages reported

 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMarch 31, 2022–8:03 a.m. The tornado watch for Floyd and Polk Counties has expired. The storm system that brought tornadoes and destruction to Arkansas and Mississippi weakened somewhat by the time it...

The Independent

Texas tornado warning: Video shows Walmart shoppers being dragged as South now faces flooding

A storm system that passed through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama overnight spawning multiple tornadoes left at least one person dead and 19 hospitalised. Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the destruction “devastating”, and said it was a “miracle” that more people were not killed immediately. Several videos and pictures captured on Monday night showed powerful tornadoes cause massive damage to RVs, houses and schools with one video showing a truck driver having near escape after getting tossed into air.Another video also showed a tornado approaching a Walmart in Round Rock, not far from Austin, which forced customers to flee...
Mississippi State
Coosa, GA
Floyd County, GA
Plainville, GA
Arkansas State
WOOD

Severe Thunderstorms and Tornadoes Will Hit the South This Week

Numerous severe thunderstorms will pound the Southern U.S. over the next several days, starting this Monday PM. The above map is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for this Monday PM/night. There is a relatively large Enhanced Outlook Area (in orange on the map) covering much of Texas and a small portion of Louisiana. This includes Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and Austin. A Slight Risk Area (in yellow) surrounds the Enhanced Risk Area and there is a Marginal Risk Area (in dark green on the map). SPC says:
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
WAAY-TV

Downed trees, power lines reported across North Alabama

The National Weather Service and county agencies across North Alabama are starting to report downed trees and fallen power lines due to non-thunderstorm winds Wednesday. This list will be updated. Email photos or video of damage in your area to share@waaytv.com. Colbert County. Trees and power lines down at 6220...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
KEYT

From New York to Florida, severe storms, including isolated tornadoes, are possible Saturday

The same damaging storm system that rolled across the Southeast on Friday will continue this weekend, impacting over 50 million people along the East Coast. “We have potential wind damage and the possibility of very large hail all the way from upstate New York down along the East Coast to northern Florida,” said CNN Meteorologist Chad Myers. “The storms to the north will have more hail and the storms to the south will contain more wind. There is also the possibility that few of the strongest storms could produce a tornado or two.”
FLORIDA STATE
WTVM

LIST: Delays due to inclement weather on March 31

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some business and schools in the Chattahoochee Valley will be delayed on Thursday, March 31. The altered schedules are a precaution because of potential severe weather. ALABAMA:. Chattahoochee Valley Community College: Opening at 10 a.m. Lee County Schools & offices: 2-hour delay. City of Phenix City...
COLUMBUS, GA
WAFF

2 injured in Madison County due to high winds

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Incorporated (HEMSI), two individuals have been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries on Wednesday. One individual was injured after a falling tree limb struck them in the head in the Five Points area. The other person...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Severe weather damage across northwest Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A line of dangerous storms churned across northwest Florida Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. The WKRG News 5 Weather Team tracked the destructive weather, including a likely tornado in Okaloosa County. Here we’re tracking the damage from the severe weather event. We will continue to update this story as we confirm […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL

