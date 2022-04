OGDEN — City officials are weighing a shift in policy that calls for consideration of property tax hikes every other year. Part of the aim is to preclude the need for sudden, large hikes brought on by inaction as the years pass on whether to boost taxes, said Glenn Symes, a senior policy analyst for the Ogden City Council. The policy shift is contained in a proposed statement of financial principles the City Council is to consider at the body’s regular meeting on Tuesday, as deliberations for the 2022-2023 spending plan lurch forward.

OGDEN, UT ・ 18 DAYS AGO