ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamstown, MA

Williamstown Rural Lands Hires New Executive Director

iBerkshires.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Williamstown Rural Lands (WRL) announced that Robin Sears has been selected as its new Executive Director. Sears is an interdisciplinary scientist whose previous work at the intersections of forests and people, farming and forestry, and science and policy positions her well to lead WRL. "I...

www.iberkshires.com

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

$71M available in Native American employment readiness program

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) is taking applications for a $71 million grant program it said will help American Indians, Alaska Natives and Native Hawaiians with employment readiness. Authorization from the grants came through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Section 166 Indian...
JOBS
Black Hills Pioneer

Deadwood-Lead Economic Development hires new director

DEADWOOD — There’s a new Deadwood-Lead Economic Development Corporation director in town. Wednesday, Emma Garvin set up shop in her new Lead City Hall office and is ready to tackle the initiatives set forth by her board, largely focusing on job creation, retention and expansion of existing businesses, attraction of new businesses, and workforce housing.
DEADWOOD, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williamstown, MA
City
Amherst, MA
City
Leverett, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
Adirondack Explorer

AdkAction names Sawyer Cresap new executive director

Capital Region native has organized Adirondack initiatives. AdkAction on Wednesday named Sawyer Cresap to be the nonprofit advocacy organization’s new executive director. Cresap, who grew up in the Capital Region, has worked as an Adirondack wilderness guide, as the stewardship and volunteer coordinator at the Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy in Albany and at the Blue Mountain Center.
CHARITIES
Langhorne - Levittown Times

National Small Business Week is May 1-7

The U.S. Small Business Association announced that National Small Business Week: Building a Better America Through Entrepreneurship is set for May 1-7. The virtual summit acknowledges small businesses across the country for their resilience, ingenuity and creativity, and will also recognize SBA partners for their involvement in entrepreneurial development, disaster recovery, government contracting, financial development, and overall support for small businesses and entrepreneurship.
SMALL BUSINESS
Cheddar News

HP Survey Examines How COVID Impacted Women Seeking Promotions

A recent survey from tech giant HP shows that while women are very interested in advancing their careers, men are still promoted at a much higher rate. Managing Director of North America at HP Stephanie Dismore joined Cheddar News to discuss the data and how changes brought on by the pandemic helped — and hurt — women in the workforce. "This whole idea of hybrid working is a challenge, but it's also an opportunity. And ideally what it can do for women is provide extreme flexibility, and it gives them an opportunity to really be very vocal about what they need and how they can contribute the best in the environment that they're in," she said. "However, at the same time, while women are applying and wanting to advance their careers. COVID actually had the reverse effect. And if you look at other studies, one in four women actually took a step back from their careers or exited the workforce altogether."
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy