ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Student identified as suspect in German university poisoning

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lpgrD_0evFHL4D00
Germany University Poisoning File---File photo shows the area around building L201 on the Lichtwiese campus that was cordoned off in Darmstadt, Aug. 23, 2021. Seven people at the Technical University of Darmstadt may have suffered severe health problems, including symptoms of poisoning, from food on Monday. (Alexander Rau/dpa via AP) (Alexander Rau)

BERLIN — (AP) — Investigators said Thursday they have identified a 32-year-old student as the suspect in the poisoning of seven people at a university in western Germany last year.

In August, prosecutors opened an investigation after employees and students at the Technical University in Darmstadt, south of Frankfurt, received medical treatment for symptoms of possible poisoning. Police said at the time that milk cartons and water containers in a building on the campus appeared to have been contaminated.

On Thursday, they said the 32-year-old from the German city of Mainz, a materials science student at the university since 2017, has been sent to a psychiatric hospital. She is suspected of attempted murder, but officials believe she can't be held criminally responsible because of a psychiatric illness. Police said the suspect hasn't yet responded to the allegations.

They said information from over 1,000 witnesses helped firm up their case against the suspect, and that forensic analysis pointed to her having been in the building the night before the victims' symptoms appeared.

Some of the affected employees were mentioned in notes written by the woman, and the investigation found indications that she felt persecuted by them, police said. They didn't identify the “harmful substances” that were used.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
explore venango

Police Ask Public for Help Identifying Burglary Suspect

FOREST COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville are attempting to identify a suspect in a Forest County burglary. The burglary occurred on an undisclosed date at a cabin located on Nebraska Road, Green Township. The victim discovered pry marks on the front and back doors of the...
FOREST COUNTY, PA
KCEN TV NBC 6

Suspect identified in fatal shootings of two children in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Police have charged Kendrick Donnell Gaines, 39, with Capital Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in the killing of two Killeen girls during a domestic dispute on March 11. Around 11:12 a.m. police were sent to the 400 block of West Vega Lane...
KILLEEN, TX
YourCentralValley.com

Help needed to identify drive-by shooting suspect car

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a drive-by shooter. Deputies say they were called to a hospital about someone with a gunshot wound. Deputies learned that multiple people were driving south on Road 156 between avenue 288 and avenue 280. The people were passing a slower […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poisoning#Western Germany#Frankfurt#College#German#Ap#The Technical University#The Associated Press
Register Citizen

Police: Suspect identified in killing of woman, 37, in Meriden

MERIDEN — Police say a suspect has been identified in the killing a 37-year-old woman who was found dead in the driveway of local condo complex Sunday night. Around 9:25 p.m., Meriden police said they were dispatched to the Atrium condominium and apartment complex on East Main Street, after “numerous calls” reported possible gunfire.
MERIDEN, CT
BBC

Rapist who filmed himself attacking crying victim jailed

A rapist who filmed himself attacking one of his victims as she wept has been jailed for six years and three months. Peter Renton, 39, preyed on two women, who cannot be named for legal reasons, between April 2019 and June 2021. The attacks took place at addresses in Aberdeen,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Missing RAF gunner Corrie McKeague who vanished on night out in 2016 was a 'heavy sleeper' when drunk and had slept inside a bin before, inquest hears

RAF gunner Corrie McKeague, who vanished on a night out in 2016, had previously slept inside a bin and was a heavy sleeper when drunk, an inquest heard. Police investigating Mr McKeague's disappearance previously ruled out the theory that a taxi driver had been involved after an anonymous caller suggested the airman had been sick in the back of a cab.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Education
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
KXRM

Pueblo Police need help identifying a robbery suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police are seeking information on a robbery suspect. The suspect is described as approximately 5’7, wearing a navy or black bandana around his face. The suspect is wearing a distinctive gray and blue Denver Broncos hoodie. The hoodie appears to be the same one worn by the suspect from several other […]
PUEBLO, CO
MLive

2 found dead in Michigan home, carbon monoxide poisoning suspected

DETROIT – Two people were found dead of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning inside a Detroit home on Tuesday, WDIV Local 4 reports. The male and female hadn’t had contact with anyone for more than 24 hours. They were found around 11:30 p.m. in a house on Algonquin Street. There was a generator in the kitchen that wasn’t running when first responders arrived, but officials believe it had been on and ran out of gas.
DETROIT, MI
WKRG News 5

Suspect in rolling gun battle with Mobile police identified

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The person who led police on a chase through downtown Mobile and who had a shoot out with Mobile police officers on March 18 has been identified. According to officials with the Mobile Police Department, Kimmie Weaver, 44, was the suspect of the incident. When officers approached the vehicle after it […]
MOBILE, AL
The Independent

Video of neighbours confronting killer released

A man’s fatal attack on his neighbour was captured on several CCTV doorbell cameras and recorded by eyewitnesses, a court heard.Can Arslan, 52, attacked father-of-three Matthew Boorman in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, on October 5 last year.Arslan had subjected Mr Boorman, 43, and other residents of the new-build development, to years of threats and abuse, and had been charged with harassment just a week before the killing.Jurors at Arslan’s murder trial at Bristol Crown Court saw a compilation of video clips taken on the day of Mr Boorman’s killing.Some of the footage has been released by Gloucestershire...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man knifed neighbour after subjecting him to years of threats, court told

A man who knifed his neighbour 27 times on his victim’s front lawn had warned police just the day before “I will murder him”, a court has heard.Can Arslan, 52, launched the frenzied attack on father-of-three Matthew Boorman, 43, as Mr Boorman made his way to his front door on the afternoon of October 5 last year.The victim’s wife, Sarah Boorman, tried to pull Arslan off her husband as horrified neighbours looked on in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire.Mrs Boorman also suffered a deep wound to her thigh from Arslan’s knife.After killing Mr Boorman, Arslan, who had made...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Kirstie Ellis ‘murder’: Woman ‘laid dead in house undiscovered for weeks’, police say as two arrested

A woman who was found dead in a property in West Yorkshire had been there for “a number of weeks”, police have said. Kirstie Ellis’s death is now the subject of a murder investigation and two people have been arrested. Her family said that they were “heartbroken over the loss of such an amazing woman.” They described her as a “beautiful soul, a lover of music, socialising and having fun.”Ms Ellis’s body was discovered inside a property in Stanhall Mews, Stanningley after police received a concern for safety report on 25 March. They have issued an appeal for anyone “who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Jack Woodley death: Teen killer 'claimed to have stabbed before'

A 15-year-old boy who killed a teenager in a gang attack claimed he had stabbed people before, jurors have heard. Jack Woodley, 18, was punched, kicked and stamped on by 10 youths before the teenager stabbed him with a "Rambo-style" knife, Newcastle Crown Court heard. The defendant admits manslaughter but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
133K+
Followers
97K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy