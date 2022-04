AUSTIN – “Today is ‘National Agriculture Day,’ when we celebrate the industry and fine folks who produce the food and fiber all of us rely on every day. But the recent fires have taken their toll on farmers and ranchers throughout West, South and West Central Texas with over 64,000 acres burned. Many have been severely impacted with the loss and displacement of livestock. Eastland County Deputy Barbara Fenley gave her life in the line of duty trying help others. To her family, friends and colleagues we extend our deepest sympathies. And to all those who have suffered losses, we extend our…

TEXAS STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO