One killed in fiery big-rig wreck on 91 Freeway in Yorba Linda

One person was killed in a fiery crash on the 91 Freeway in Yorba Linda Thursday morning involving a big-rig.

The collision involving a semi-truck, and possibly a dump truck, occurred at 12:50 a.m. on the westbound 91 Freeway at Coal Canyon Trail.

At least one person died at the scene, California Highway Patrol said. It's unclear if anyone else was killed or injured.

Footage from the scene showed crews with the Orange County Fire Authority extinguishing large flames. The details of the crash were unknown.

Several westbound lanes were shut down for several hours, backing up traffic for miles, all the way to the Orange-Riverside county line in Corona. All lanes have since reopened.