OBITUARY: Jerry Haywood Binkley

By Jennifer Haley
 17 hours ago

Jerry Haywood Binkley, age 76 of Chapmansboro, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at his home.

Mr. Binkley was born on January 12th, 1946 in Cheatham County, Tennessee to the late Ira Haywood & Ethel Martin Binkley.

He was retired from Lucent Technologies (formerly AT&T) after 34 years of service. Mr. Binkley was a member of Good Springs Free Will Baptist Church where he taught Sunday School and served as a Deacon for many years. His greatest joy was his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Thomas, Donald, Paul, Ray, John, & David Binkley.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Nora Binkley; daughter, Lori (Kim) Whitworth; son, Tracey (Beth) Binkley; sisters, Ruth Felts, Marie Wheeler, Janice (Rodney) Ford, and Yvonne Merritt; grandchildren, Jessica (Matt) Price, Emily (Dustin) Allen, Nash Binkley, Max Binkley, and Will Binkley; great-grandchildren, Anna, Lilly, & Isaac Price, and another great-grandchild, Nora Joy Allen, soon to be born.

Funeral services will be conducted at Good Springs Free Will Baptist Church in Pleasant View at 1:00 PM on Saturday, April 2nd, with Bro. Randy Riggs and Pastor Mike Hollis officiating. Burial will follow in Good Springs Cemetery with grandsons Nash Binkley, Max Binkley, and Will Binkley, and nephews Curtis Wheeler, Lee Binkley, and Mike Binkley serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Robert Head, Billy Choate, Felix Tejeda, and two very special friends, Donnie Eley & Kelly Kilgore.

The family will receive friends at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View on Friday, April 1st from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM and again on Saturday at the church from 11:00 AM until the hour of service at 1:00 PM.

If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Greenhouse Ministries, 309 S. Spring Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130, or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959

AUSTIN & BELL FUNERAL HOME in Pleasant View is in charge of these arrangements. 6316 Highway 41A, Pleasant View, Tennessee 37146 (615) 746-4433 www.austinandbell.com

For more obituaries visit https://cheathamcountysource.com/obituaries/

The post OBITUARY: Jerry Haywood Binkley appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

