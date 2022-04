Have you ever heard of the legendary Brabham BT46? This Formula One racing car, designed by Gordon Murray, was truly revolutionary. The BT46 was a fast aluminum alloy monocoque with a trapezoidal cross-section. It made use of an early version of the carbon brakes that were extensively utilized by the mid-1980s, which were inspired by the aerospace industry. The fact that Murray was able to compensate for the massive engine and fuel tanks by constructing a comparatively light design with a low frontal cross-section due to the lack of traditional radiators, which is vital for reducing drag, was perhaps the most distinctive component of the engineering.

