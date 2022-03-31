Girl Scouts Of Eastern Oklahoma To Receive $20,000 Grant To Support STEM Programs

During Session B, the Museum will offer special Girl Scout coding activities. Girl Scouts can visit the Stage, Science Bar and Innovation Station to complete all of the requirements for the Coding for Good: Coding Basics badge for both Brownie and Daisy scout levels. On the Stage, guests can enjoy a Magic Card Flip and Dance Off at 2 p.m., where they will learn about Grace Hopper, parity bits, computer comments and more. The Innovation Station will feature pixel art and allow little ones to explore sorting algorithms while learning about influential computer scientists and mathematicians, including Annie Easley and Eva Tardos. Girl Scouts can put their coding skills to the test at the Science Bar as they learn about programmers Yoky Matsuoka and Ada Lovelace.
