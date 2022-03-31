ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girl Scouts Of Eastern Oklahoma To Receive $20,000 Grant To Support STEM Programs

By Johnny Resendiz
news9.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma are getting a $20,000 grant from Google to support its STEM programs. The money will go toward programs for Girl Scouts in Kindergarten through 12th grade. Leaders with the Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma say the money...

