Akron, OH

SUV slams into 2nd floor of Akron home

By Talia Naquin
WKBN
WKBN
 17 hours ago

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A homeowner in Akron had quite a wake-up call Thursday morning.

An SUV traveling at a high rate of speed hit a utility pole on Hawk Avenue and then crashed into the second floor of a house.

The SUV then crashed through the roof of the front porch and eventually landed on its roof.

It happened just before 3 a.m.

Akron police told FOX 8 the homeowner was sleeping on the second floor at the time of the crash.

The person was not hurt.

Police would not clarify how many people were in the vehicle.

They told FOX 8 no one was killed.

The SUV was towed from the scene.

The utility company was called out to replace the pole.

